Junkyard Gem: 1973 Chevrolet Vega with V8 Swap

The Chevrolet Vega plot follows a trajectory very similar to that of some other 1960s-1980s GM machines that seemed like serious engineering breakthroughs at first but then caused many headaches for the company, e.g., the Chevrolet Corvair, Chevrolet Citation, and Pontiac Fiero. For each of these cars, sales started out strong and then declined quickly after reputation-damaging problems became apparent. In the case of the Vega, though, fast depreciation and a rear-wheel-drive platform meant that GM's innovative subcompact made a great recipient for the dime-a-dozen Chevrolet small-block V8 engine. For decades, V8 Vegas could be found all over American roads and screaming down American dragstrips; you'll still find some at the strip these days, but the street version has all but disappeared. Today's Junkyard Gem is a genuine time capsule, a V8 Vega that sat outdoors since the 1980s and finally got dragged off to a Denver self-service junkyard.

The Vega never came with a V8 engine from the factory (all Vegas had 2.3- or 2.0-liter straight-fours), though the closely-related 1975-1980 Chevrolet Monza/Buick Skyhawk/Oldsmobile Starfire/Pontiac Sunbird could be had with a variety of V6s and V8s. Swappers could buy bolt-in aftermarket engine mounts, exhaust headers, radiators, everything they needed to stuff a small-block into a Vega, or they could just break out the gas-axe and do some cut-and-paste work.

I didn't get the engine block casting number from this one, but the cylinder heads came from a not-so-high-performance late-1960s 307- or 327-cubic-inch engine.