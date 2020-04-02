Junkyard Gem: 1973 International Harvester Scout II



For two decades, a legendary Chicago-based manufacturer of farm equipment built the simple, rugged Scout in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Coloradans dearly loved the Scout in the days before all-wheel-drive cars and leather-lined SUVs, and to this day I still see plenty of rusty, battered Scouts in the car graveyards of northeastern Colorado. Here's a '73 Scout II that served its owners well for nearly half a century before wearing out and retiring to this yard in Denver.

Despite attempts by IHC to pitch the Scout as a comfortable commuter vehicle, these trucks were uncivilized even by the lenient standards of the 1960s and 1970s. So what? You could go anywhere with a Scout and it wouldn't break.

When a Scout dies, it's almost always due to the Rust Monster. This one is no exception.

When the tailgate latches corrode to the danger point, a Scout owner can apply some field expedient engineering to stay mobile.