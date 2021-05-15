Junkyard Gem: 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Brougham Coupe

Murilee Martin
·2 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

The General put the Oldsmobile Division's head on the chopping block in 2004, which makes it hard to believe that the Olds Cutlass spent most of the middle-to-late 1970s at or near the top of the best-selling car charts in North America. In 1975 and 1976, the sharp-looking Cutlass stood proudly at #1 on the American sales charts, dropping to #2 in 1977 but with GM still moving better than a half-million Cuttys out of the showrooms that year. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those '77s, a sporty Supreme Brougham Coupe that got wrecked in Colorado at age 44.

The Cutlass lived on the aging 1964 A-body platform, making it a sibling to the Chevrolet Malibu, Pontiac Grand Prix, and Buick Century (among others) in 1977, and the direct descendant of such muscle-car classics as the Pontiac GTO, Buick GS, and all those crazy big-block Chevy Chevelles. Fuel prices had stabilized a bit, a few years after the 1973 oil crisis, so Americans felt more confident buying traditional midsize cars instead of tiny Vegas, Pintos, and Colts. Of course, gas lines would return soon enough, but by then the Cutlass and its close relatives had been downsized.

I think the Cutlass was the best-looking of all the GM A-Body cars of 1975-1977; in fact, it was one of the best-looking cars Detroit offered during the period, and plenty of car shoppers agreed with that assessment back then. It was a comfortable, roomy rear-wheel-drive machine full of tried-and-true engineering, and so its success was no surprise.

So why is this one in a Denver-area car graveyard? Here's why.

It got hit very hard in the left rear corner, bending the frame beyond the point of being worth repairing. By the time I got to it, the engine and transmission were gone, but most of the Cutlass Supremes got the optional Olds 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 rather than the base 3.8-liter Buick V6 or the one-small-step-up Olds 260 V8.

Oldsmobile called these opulent seats the "loose cushion" style, and this car has a nice blue/gold interior color combination.

The Brougham package got you… well, just more class.

The Cutlass got smaller in the 1978 model year, but still kept its second-place spot in the charts with more than a half-million cars sold. The Cutlass Supreme survived all the way through 1997, with the regular Cutlass lasting another two years, but it would never regain the sales dominance it owned during the 1970s.

Can we build one for you?

Perfect for a man of your position!

Related Video:

Recommended Stories

  • The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Is Luxurious Excess on Two Wheels

    A handful of refinements bring the 'Busa up to modern spec without disturbing its bullet-train charm.

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Spend Your Tax Refund On

    Tax day is Monday, and if you're getting a refund, we have some ideas for you...

  • The Canadian Classic Car Market Is Getting Raided

    You’ll never guess who’s benefiting from this…

  • Why Law & Order Fans Are Hoping for a Mega Crossover Event This Fall

    In an exclusive chat with E! News, Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott weighed in on the possibility of a crossover event with Law & Order: For the Defense this fall.

  • Prince’s Collection Of Cars And Bikes

    Not to spoil it, but he didn't own a Corvette.

  • Harry Metcalfe is ‘The Collector’ at London Concours 2021

    London Concours reveals details of its perennial feature ‘The Collector’, which shines a light on one individual’s car collection

  • Tony Iommi Loves Lamborghinis

    The rock star has a fascination with the raging Italian bull…

  • Penguins vs. Islanders: 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round preview

    Is this the start of a long Penguins playoff run?

  • Hellcats Race A Chevy And Ford

    Everyone wants to be the king…

  • New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

    A new species of dinosaur has been identified by a team of paleontologists in Mexico. The National Institute of Anthropology and History - or INAH- said they found its 72-million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago. The new species has been named Tlatolophus galorum. It was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80% of its skull was recovered. Felisa Aguilar is an investigator from INAH: "This new dinosaur, the Tlatolophus galorum, belongs to a group of dinosaurs that are also known for their duck beaks, because it is the shape of a duck's beak. These animals were large herbivores. In fact, it is believed these dinosaurs did not have the body to protect themselves from their predators. But there are other strategies that they used to defend themselves, their speed and sense of smell."The investigation began in 2013 with the discovery of an articulated tail in the north central Mexican state of Coahuila. The scientists were able to find and analyze other bone fragments from the front part of the dinosaur's body, including the crest of the dinosaur, which was about 4 feet long.

  • Biden Aides See Political, Not Economic, Peril in Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s top advisers detect a growing political challenge from the spike in inflation, even as they see little immediate peril to the economy from price increases that officials expect will last through the rest of the year.Senior administration aides contend the current jump in prices is being caused by a surge in demand for specific items -- like used cars, air travel and hotels -- that reflects the American economy’s revival from the Covid-19 crisis, along with vaccinated consumers getting more comfortable to move around freely. That’s different from a sustained pick-up in inflation, they argue.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who pored over price trends when she ran the U.S. Federal Reserve, isn’t worried about runaway inflation, though is closely monitoring the situation, according to what she’s said publicly and privately. Yellen hasn’t found any of the recent monthly data surprising or seen it as reason to panic, say people familiar with her thinking.But White House officials know politics can overtake even the most rigorous economic analysis. Officials in both the West Wing and the Treasury have recognized that calling an uptick in inflation “transitory” is no longer cutting it from a public relations perspective.Financial markets offer some solace. After tumbling the most in more than two months on Wednesday in the wake of the April consumer price data, the S&P 500 Index jumped on Thursday and Friday. Bond yields also retreated after a surge, suggesting no big fear of breakout inflation.Even so, a Friday report showed that worries about inflation contributed to a drop in consumer sentiment in early May. Administration officials are now mulling ways to better explain the rise in prices to the American public, while backing away from putting any specific time frame on when the price volatility will end.The surge in prices -- the biggest in more than a decade -- and public’s perception of it could complicate the Democrats’ defense of their narrow majorities in the House and Senate in 2022.Republicans are already comparing Biden’s economic stewardship to the era of stagflation under President Jimmy Carter. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell argued the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill left the U.S. “awash” in money.It’s not just GOP lawmakers stepping up with criticism. Prominent Democratic economists, like Larry Summers and Jason Furman, are raising concerns in the wake of the bigger-than-expected relief bill that Biden pushed through in March.‘Weird’ Period“I’d love to see them tilt a notch toward concern about inflation, but I think they’ll mostly be doing more to explain this away,” Furman, the head of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama said this week on Bloomberg TV.Related: Summers Says U.S. Inflation Rising Faster Than Even He PredictedFurther volatility in economic data is likely. One senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there’s some considerable runway before prices in specific hard-hit sectors return to the levels that prevailed before the pandemic.“We will have a weird six months ahead,” said Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank. “It will be a real challenge for the administration and the Fed to stay firm on their stance.”Fed officials, along with the administration and most independent economists, have viewed the inflation pickup as a temporary phenomenon and swatted away suggestions of any need to alter their easy monetary-policy stance.Inside the Biden administration, a small team of economic aides from the National Economic Council, budget office, Council of Economic Advisers, vice president’s office and the Treasury have been monitoring the risks. The officials review reams of data, looking for potential warning signs, and regularly brief Yellen, NEC Director Brian Deese and CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse on their findings.Read More: Fed Officials Have Six Reasons to Bet Inflation Spike Will Pass“There’s going to be a period, as supply starts to equal demand and sectors are healing and recovering” that features some “choppiness,” Rouse said in a special appearance at the daily White House press briefing on Friday to discuss the latest data. “We’re making good progress” in restarting economy, but there’s still “a long way to go,” she said.The biggest immediate political risk: rising consumer anxiety over inflation feeds into damaging support for Biden’s proposals for $4 trillion in longer-term economic spending, one Biden ally said.Indeed, consumer attitudes bear watching, said Richard Curtin, the director of the University of Michigan’s sentiment index -- the gauge that on Friday showed the uptick in concerns early this month.“This combination of persistent demand in the face of rising prices creates the potential for an inflationary psychology,” Curtin said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Amazing’: Pilots, passenger uninjured after midair crash near Denver

    The pilot of an airplane that collided with another midair near Denver requested emergency landing for engine failure, not knowing that his plane was nearly ripped in half, according to air traffic control audio. Miraculously, both planes landed and no one was hurt, officials said.

  • The Junkyard as Seen in Infrared Light

    Infrared film in ancient cameras gives us an idea of what junkyards on Venus might look like.

  • Arizona MVD Doesn’t Believe Woman’s Porsche 356 B Exists

    Dealing with bureaucracy can be fun…

  • 10 iconic moments on 'The Office' that weren't planned

    The popular mockumentary series was full of improvised lines, unplanned moments, and unscripted scenes, according to the cast.

  • This Ultra-Rare 800 HP Pagani Zonda Revolución Track Racer Could Be Yours

    It's believed to be the only one of the quintet to sport a blue carbon-fiber exterior.

  • Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and KORN Headline Louder Than Life Fest

    Festivals are coming back in a big way. Events like Life Is Beautiful, Governors Ball, Outside Lands and Ohana Festival all announced lineups and are slated to return at the end of the summer and early fall and now, we can add Louder Than Life to this growing list. Metallica will play two nights – and two unique sets…

  • Corvette Crashes Into Bank

    We know what you’re thinking, but it wasn’t a heist…

  • Serge Ibaka looks sharp in return, but Clippers sit several players and lose to Rockets

    Serge Ibaka had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game since March 14, but the Clippers lost 122-115 to the host Houston Rockets.

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges