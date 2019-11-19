Junkyard Gem: 1986 Ford Escort Pony

Before we get going on today's Junkyard Gem, let's talk about what gem means in this context, because that term has caused some readers to foam at the mouth with rage when applied to, say, a Daihatsu Charade or a Chevy Beretta. Sometimes a penny-pinching commuter hatchback from several decades back can be a historical gem, even — as is the case here — when it's rusted all to hell and full of rodent poop. You might not want one in your garage, but we can learn some lessons about American automotive history from it. Here's a rare example of the cheapest new Ford car North Americans could buy in 1986, discovered in rough condition in a Denver self-serve yard last month.

The first-generation North American Escort (and its Mercury-badged sibling, the Lynx) was a big hit for Ford, particularly during the period when memories of gas lines were still fresh. Starting in 1986 and continuing through 1990, the Pony name (first used for the least expensive Pintos a decade earlier) went onto a stripped-down, very affordable version of the Escort three-door hatchback.

A four-speed manual transmission came standard on the Pony, but buyers could cough up some extra bucks and get a three-speed automatic or a five-speed manual. This car has the five-speed. Sharp-eyed aficionados of 1980s car-audio gear might recognize that cassette deck as a rare and potentially collectible Alpine 7167. Normally, I would buy such a junkyard find and make a decent profit … but there's a reason I left this radio in the car.