Junkyard Gem: 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible

Murilee Martin


See Full Image Gallery >>

Sales of the Oldsmobile Cutlass peaked during the 1977-1981 period, with the Cutlass and Cutlass Supreme occupying either the #1 or #2 spot in the best-selling vehicle charts for most of those years. Back then, all Cutlasses lived on the 1964-vintage A platform, but the Cutlass family tree diverged into multiple branches beginning when the Chevy Celebrity-sibling Cutlass Ciera debuted in the 1982 model year. After that, things got very confusing in the Cutlass world, with the Cutlass Supreme becoming a W-Body (and thus sibling to the 1999-2016 Impala) for the 1988 through 1997 model years. Today's Junkyard Gem from Denver is one of the most powerful W-body Cutlass Supremes ever sold, and it even has a convertible top.

The very successful GM 60° V6 family consisted entirely of pushrod designs, except for the LQ1 "Twin Dual Cam" 3.4-liter version, which was built for the 1991-1997 model years and was installed in just four models: the Chevrolet Lumina Z34, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34, the Pontiac Grand Prix GT/GTP, and certain option packages of the 1991-1996 Olds Cutlass Supreme.

This one was rated at 210 horsepower, which was getting pretty close to the power levels of the hairier 3.8-liter supercharged GM cars of the era.

Sadly, you couldn't buy one of these cars with the LQ1 engine and a manual transmission in 1993. They're all automatics.

Plenty of technological gadgetry came along with the Cutlass Supreme package that year.

The Cutlass Supreme convertible didn't sell very well at this time, so this is a rare Junkyard Gem indeed. The MSRP on this car started at $22,699, then got bumped up an additional $995 for the LQ1 engine (that comes to about $43,270 in 2021 dollars). Meanwhile, a new 1993 BMW 325i convertible cost $36,320 and had just 168 horsepower (though it did have rear-wheel-drive and an available manual transmission).

In 1993, Oldsmobile shoppers could choose between the W-Body Cutlass Supreme or the unrelated N-Body Cutlass Ciera.

This car came with the keys inside, which means it probably came to this place as an unsellable dealership trade-in or an insurance total.

Oldsmobile itself disappeared after 2004, proving unable to become the "Youngmobile" of GM marketers' dreams.

The perfect way… to follow the sun. It's your money!

Latest Stories

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Tears on the Senate floor and anger in Mar-a-Lago: how Trump's impeachment trial played out

    Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history. TUESDAY On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case. In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life". It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals. But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.

  • India activist Disha Ravi arrested over 'toolkit'

    Disha Ravi was held for sharing a document designed to help ongoing protests against new farming laws.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pilloried in Washington, firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home

    From the pulpit this past Sunday, Pastor Brian Crisp prayed for President Joe Biden and delivered a passionate sermon on loving one’s neighbor. This rural stretch of northwest Georgia is Marjorie Taylor Greene country. Voters here aren’t happy that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Feb. 4 stripped Greene of her committee assignments - diluting her influence - for, among other things, advocating violence against Democratic lawmakers on social media before she was elected.

  • San Bernardino terrorist's mother sentenced for document shredding

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.

  • Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

    The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. “This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.

  • Biden’s Executive Order on Housing: Replacing Old Sins with New Ones

    President Biden’s flurry of executive orders has now extended to housing policy — and to a pledge to reverse the Trump administration’s approach to “fair housing.” Specifically, that would mean reversing the Trump reversal of an Obama-era rule known as “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing” — designed to introduce “affordable” (read “subsidized”) housing into higher-income, suburban zip codes. To justify a return to this controversial policy, President Biden rehearsed a long litany of federal housing-policy sins. He’s right about many of those — but wrong about his approach to redress. More subsidized housing, in the tragic public-housing tradition, will only spur division and do little to help minority groups in their quest for upward mobility. It is incontrovertible, as President Biden stated in his executive order, that “during the 20th century, Federal, State, and local governments systematically implemented racially discriminatory housing policies that contributed to segregated neighborhoods and inhibited equal opportunity and the chance to build wealth for Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and Native American families, and other underserved communities.” Most significantly, the Federal Housing Authority would not insure mortgages for blacks in white neighborhoods, and racial covenants — deed restrictions against blacks (and Jews, by the way) — were the norm into the 1950s. Urban freeways ploughed through low-income, often (though not exclusively) minority, neighborhoods, displacing thousands. Today, we are left with the Cross Bronx Expressway and the Chrysler Freeway. Even this apology is, however, selective. African Americans, particularly, suffered the tragedy of a (still) favorite progressive program: public housing. A key history here is underappreciated. Historically black neighborhoods — Central Harlem, Detroit’s Black Bottom, Chicago’s Bronzeville, Desoto-Carr in St. Louis — were denigrated as slums, even though they were home to large numbers of residential property owners and hundreds of black-owned businesses. When they were cleared to make way for public housing, they were replaced by high-rise hells in which ownership — asset accumulation — was by definition impossible. The social fabric of self-help, civil society, and upward mobility was ripped apart. Blacks have always been, and remain, disproportionately represented in public and otherwise subsidized housing, often trapped into long-term dependency by counterproductive policies: When their income rises, so does rent. Compensating for this dual history of outright racism and harmful progressivism must not mean a new generation of housing sins. But Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, should it be restored, is just that. Federal pressure — through the leverage of local aid programs — to force the introduction of subsidized rental housing for low-income tenants has long been a guarantee of resistance by lower-middle class residents, white and black, justifiably concerned that households who have not strived and saved to make it to their neighborhoods will pose problems. Concentrations of housing-voucher tenants, dispersed by the demolition of some public-housing projects, have already spread dysfunction and poor maintenance — including into apartment buildings in Warrensville Heights, the Ohio hometown of Marcia Fudge, the incoming secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Racial integration and fair housing remain goals for which America must strive. But that means understanding how neighborhoods work. Americans, black and white, self-select to live in areas in which they share the socioeconomic characteristics of their neighbors. Some liberals might not like that — but those are their personal choices, as well. When minority-group members share the economic and educational backgrounds of new neighbors, the odds of intolerance are vastly decreased. That’s why “fair housing” should mean nondiscrimination — not subsidized new developments. Instead, Biden is doubling down on the example set by the Obama administration in Westchester County, which was forced to spend $60 million to subsidize 874 housing units — in a county in which racial and ethnic minorities are already well represented. That means that current black and Hispanic homeowners, who have bought their homes through striving and saving, will have to see their county taxes used to subsidize others to the tune of $68,000 per home. The “exclusionary” suburbs won’t be pried open by confrontation. There will be endless lawsuits. Instead, HUD, if it’s to have any useful role, must try to use such tools as model zoning (suggestions, not mandates) to convince local planning boards to permit the market to build naturally occurring affordable housing — small homes, including small multifamilies, on small lots. Historically, that’s how the American working class was able to afford homes. An administration truly interested in correcting the housing-policy sins of the past would not overlook the existing problems of public and subsidized housing. Here’s a bold idea: sell off public-housing projects on high-value real estate (see the Brooklyn waterfront) and provide cash compensation to its residents. They should be able to move where they like — or just put the money aside. There’s a lot about our housing past to correct. Doubling down on previous sins is not the way to start.

  • Eight people test positive for Ebola in Guinea in 'really concerning' resurgence of disease

    Four people have died of Ebola in Guinea in the first resurgence of the disease in five years, the country's health minister has said. Remy Lamah said officials were "really concerned" about the deaths, the first since a 2013-2016 epidemic - which began in Guinea - left 11,300 dead across the region. One of the latest victims in Guinea was a nurse who fell ill in late January and was buried on February 1, National Health Security Agency head Sakoba Keita told local media. "Among those who took part in the burial, eight people showed symptoms: diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding," he said. "Three of them died and four others are in hospital." The four deaths from Ebola hemorrhagic fever occurred in the southeast region of Nzerekore, he said. Keita also told local media that one patient had "escaped" but had been found and hospitalised in the capital Conakry. He confirmed the comments to AFP without giving further detail. The World Health Organisation has eyed each new outbreak since 2016 with great concern, treating the most recent one in the Democratic Republic of Congo as an international health emergency. Early Sunday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that the UN health agency had been informed of two suspected cases of the deadly disease in Guinea.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Kohima: Britain's 'forgotten' battle that changed the course of WWII

    A group of British-Indian soldiers held off an entire Japanese division for three months in 1944.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

    An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

  • Thailand defends decision not to join COVAX vaccine alliance

    The Thai government on Sunday defended its decision not to join the WHO-sponsored coronavirus vaccine programme, saying that to do so would risk the country paying more for the shots and facing uncertainty about delivery times. The government has been criticised by opposition politicians and protesters for lacking transparency and being too slow in procuring vaccines. Government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri, responding to media reports that Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country to skip the WHO's COVAX scheme, said that as a middle-income country Thailand is not eligible for free or cheap vaccines under the programme.

  • Japan warned of aftershocks after earthquake severs power and injures 150 people

    Residents of north-east Japan have been told to prepare for further aftershocks after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Saturday evening left more than 150 people injured, nearly a million homes without power and thousands more without water. The quake also severed road and rail links, although authorities were quick to confirm that it had not triggered a tsunami and that none of Japan’s nuclear power plants have reported irregularities with their reactors. The tremor, which struck at 11:07pm, is the largest to strike Japan since April 2011 and experts say they believe it was an aftershock of the March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 9 and was the largest quake in recorded history in Japan. Japan is preparing to mark the 10-year anniversary of that disaster, which triggered a series of tsunami that claimed more than 18,000 lives, causing destruction across a vast swathe of north-east Japan, and the meltdown of three reactors at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant.

  • Ivanka brought Trump and Pence together for ‘uncomfortable’ meeting after Capitol riot

    The president didn’t call to check on the vice-president during the attack

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.