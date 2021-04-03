Junkyard Gem: 1993 Plymouth Sundance Duster

Murilee Martin
·2 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

When Chrysler introduced the Plymouth Duster for the 1970 model year, it was a sporty-looking fastback coupe version of the Valiant, itself a twin to the Dodge Dart. The Duster looked cool, didn't cost much, and could be very quick with the right powertrain choices; it stayed in production until the Valiant got the axe in 1976. A few years later, the Duster name went onto a coupe version of the Plymouth Volaré, and then the middle 1980s saw the Turismo Duster and its legendary "Cocaine Factory" television commercial. The very last use of the Plymouth Duster name took place during the 1992 through 1994 model years, when the name was applied to a factory-hot-rod version of the Sundance. That's what we've got for today's Junkyard Gem: a purple '93 found in a Denver self-service yard.

Because this was the early 1990s, the Sundance Duster got a full complement of dramatic-looking decals in bright colors.

Just as was the case with its Valiant, Volaré, and Turismo predecessors, the underlying model name itself was downplayed on the car's badging. In fact, the only place I could find the word Sundance was on the dash and in the owner's manual.

While technically hatchbacks, the Sundance and its Dodge-badged twin (the Shadow) had a three-box shape that hid frumpy hatchback lines. Sort of a trunk, sort of a hatch, like the hatchback-coupe Chevy Novas of the late 1970s.

That made this car a hot hatch, and one that could keep up with the likes of the Volkswagen GTI and Geo Storm GSi. The 3.0-liter Mitsubishi 6G72 V6 engine made 141 horsepower, making this 2,727-pound member of the K-Car family very quick for its cheap sticker price of $10,498 (about $19,360 today).

This one even has the five-speed manual transmission, for lots of tire-squealing, torque-steering fun. I've seen a few of these cars on race tracks, and they have no problem reeling in a same-era GTI on a road course. Of course, the 6G72 likes to blow up in spectacular fashion when abused, but you could— and should— say the same about 16-valve Volkswagen engines.

The Sundance/Shadow got the axe after 1994, when the Neon appeared as a more modern replacement; that meant the end of Lee Iacocca's Chrysler-rescuing K family in North America. This car started out in Denver and will be crushed in Denver.

Sundance Dusters often got big markdowns right away, improving the bang:buck ratio still further.

The "sentient car" schtick got a little creepy in these ads, I must say.

Recommended Stories

  • UK Data Shows Substantial Immune Response With Pfizer COVID-19 Shot In Elderly

    According to real-world data in the U.K., around 98% of elderly aged between 80 to 96 years who received two doses of Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine had a strong antibody immune response, reports Reuters. A study of 100 older adults in Britain also found that vaccinated participants already had a peak antibody response after just one dose of the vaccine, and this response remained high after their second dose. Paul Moss and Helen Parry, who co-led the study, said the high levels of antibodies detected were very reassuring. “We were surprised and very pleased,” Moss told reporters at a briefing about the findings. “But, of course, this does go with the excellent clinical protection that we’re seeing with the vaccine - so it does correlate.” Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said earlier today that updated clinical trial data showed their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 cases. The researchers found the SARS-CoV-2 virus was strongly neutralized in serum from blood samples taken from participants in laboratory tests. When tested against a mutated version discovered in Brazil, the levels of neutralization reduced 14-fold, Parry said, but still showed the shot “retains broad efficacy” against this variant. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.01% at $36.24, and BNTX shares are up 3.3% at $112.89 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Shot Safe, Effective Through Six Months After Second DoseEMA May Issue Updated Recommendation If AstraZeneca Jab-Clot Link Is Established: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Albert H. Wiggin, An Old-School Banker Whose Stock Prescience Got Him In Trouble

    Does crime pay? Wall Street Crime and Punishment is a weekly Benzinga series. Starting with Charles Ponzi of the famed “Ponzi scheme,” Benzinga's Phil Hall will chronologically profile bankers, brokers and financial ne’er-do-wells to see what happens when ambition and greed criminally collide. If you have any suggestions, email them to: editorial@benzinga.com and philhall@benzinga.com. When considering the career of Albert H. Wiggin, the childhood game “what’s wrong with this picture?” comes to mind. For the most part, Wiggin’s life was exemplary and his work in the banking industry brought him a wide degree of admiration — indeed, he even made the cover of Time magazine for being such an excellent representative of his profession. So, what was wrong with the picture of Wiggin? Well, at the worst possible moment in the nation’s economic history, Wiggin behaved in a manner that was thoroughly unbecoming. And while he didn’t break any then-existing laws with his actions, his behavior inspired a significant change in federal rules that ensured others did not emulate his shenanigans. A Man of Great Merits: Albert Henry Wiggin was born on February 21, 1868, in the town of Medfield, Massachusetts. His father, James Henry Wiggin, was a Unitarian minister who struggled to support his family. Wiggin graduated from English High School of Boston in 1885 but did not go to college. Instead, he pursued low-level jobs in Boston’s banking sector, first as a runner — in the days before the proliferation of telephones, young men would race about town hand-delivering messages — and later as a bookkeeper. By the age of 23, he secured a job as an assistant for a national bank examiner, and two years later he became the assistant cashier of the Third National Bank of Boston. Within the banking world, Wiggin gained a reputation for being a diligent, serious and deeply-focused worker. In June 1899, he was invited to New York City to become vice president of National Park Bank. Wiggin’s talents piqued the interest of Alonzo Barton Hepburn, CEO of Chase National Bank, and in 1904 he invited Wiggin to become a vice president. At 36, Wiggin was the youngest vice president in the bank’s history — and 11 years later, he succeeded Henry W. Cannon as the bank’s president. Under his leadership, Chase underwent an unprecedented growth epoch — deposits swelled from $91 million in 1910 to more than $2 billion in 1930, a number of smaller competitors were acquired, a lucrative securities division was launched, the wealthy Rockefeller clan were lured into becoming investors, and Chase created a global presence in the major European capitals. Wiggin was elevated to CEO and chairman of the board in 1917. Riding to Wall Street’s Rescue: On October 24, 1929, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 305.85 and promptly crashed by 11% amid intra-day trading levels that were three times the average amount of activity. Apprehension in the state of the national and global economies had been growing for weeks prior to this happening, and the record-breaking crash signaled a cacophonous finale to the Roaring Twenties. However, Wiggin was not eager to see the stock market drag the nation into ruin. He quickly coordinated a meeting with two of his most prominent peers, Thomas W. Lamont of Morgan Bank and Charles E. Mitchell of the National City Bank of New York. The three bank executives called on Richard Whitney, vice president of the New York Stock Exchange, to put through a bold move designed to address the panic. Whitney went to the Exchange floor and enacted a highly dramatic bid to buy 25,000 shares of U.S. Steel at $205 per share. The three bankers were financing Whitney’s action, and traders were astonished that Whitney was making a purchase at a price that was much higher than the current market. Whitney then made a series of similar bids on other blue-chip stocks, which began to pump enthusiasm and energy back into the Exchange. Although Whitney was in the spotlight, word quickly spread that Wiggin was the off-stage driving force for this action, which helped to halt the free-fall taking place. By day’s end, the Dow was only down by 6.38 points. Unfortunately, a variety of perfect storm circumstances ultimately overwhelmed Wall Street, fueling the Great Depression. But Wiggin’s act of financial heroism was viewed by many as a crowning achievement in a glorious career. An Unethical Safety Net: However, we need to back-pedal the story a bit to highlight something that was not public knowledge. Wiggin had the prescience to realize the economy was speeding in the wrong direction and no amount of financial bravery could stop its destiny with disaster. To save himself from potential ruin, Wiggin decided to build his own buffer zone at the expense of the bank he helmed. Starting in September 1929, Wiggin commenced selling short his personal shares in Chase National Bank. He wound up jettisoning 42,000 shares, earning him $4 million, and he avoided paying taxes on this transaction by creating a Canadian shell company to buy the stocks. No Punishment: Although Wiggin’s short sales were not illegal at the time, he did not call attention to his actions. It wasn’t until a 1932 U.S. Senate investigation into the causes of the 1929 crash that Wiggin’s transactions became public knowledge. And while it was shown he was not the only banking executive who committed such an action, he received an unwanted form of immortality when the 1934 Securities Exchange Act included the “Wiggin Provision” that prohibited company directors from selling short on their own stocks in order to profit when their company faced wreckage and ruin. Since the Wiggin Provision could not be applied retroactively, Wiggin never faced prosecution. He retired from banking in 1932 and devoted his remaining years to philanthropy, supporting educational and nonprofit organizations and donating his considerable art collection to the public libraries in New York and Boston and the Baltimore Museum of Art. Following his death in 1951, the New York Times recalled Wiggin’s finest moments by praising him as “one of the banking leaders who made large sums available to bolster the slipping market. The confidence that he and other leading bankers showed in the country was credited with having done much to prevent the complete collapse of the nation’s financial structure.” But as for his belatedly discovered act of short selling, financial reporter Andrew Beattie said it best: “This is like a boxer betting on his opponent — a serious conflict of interest.” Portrait of Albert H. Wiggin by James McBey. Photo courtesy Boston Public Library. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmazon Planned Discount Retail Chain Prior To COVID-19 Pandemic: ReportSupreme Court Rules In Favor Of Facebook In Robocall Lawsuit© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pieces falling into place for Heat ahead of matchup vs. Cavs

    The Miami Heat is starting to put all the pieces in place. The Heat got their first glimpse of Victor Oladipo on the court Thursday during a 116-109 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. Miami expects to have another key component to its potential winning formula on Saturday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • What to Watch: American Idol Extended Interview

    'What to Watch' host Gerrad Hall sits down with the 'American Idol' judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie; host, Ryan Seacrest; and mentor, Bobby Bones!

  • Kevin Hart Buys 1959 Corvette Restomood For $825K

    The famous comedian definitely loves American cars!

  • 40 Vintage Photos of Celebrities Playing Sports

    From getting 18 holes in on the course to hitting the slopes (and surely a little apres ski), these vintage photos of celebrities playing sports prove that old Hollywood stars knew how to play ball. Betty White, television's favorite Golden Girl, gives it her all on the tennis court during a TV appearance on May 4, 1957. James Dean strikes a pose with a basketball, circa 1945.

  • Anna Sorokin: Fake heiress detained by US immigration authorities

    Sorokin is facing deportation to Germany after jail time for swindling banks and hotels in New York.

  • Blake Shelton Reveals When He and Gwen Stefani Are Planning to Get Married

    Blake Shelton reveals when he and Gwen Stefani are planning to get married. The singer also dishes on which of his ‘The Voice’ co-stars is likely to perform at their wedding, and their future plans after marriage.

  • We get $2,470 a month from Social Security and want a warm, friendly city near the ocean. Where should we retire?

    This place could be in the U.S., or in a country not very far from the U.S. If it is in another country, it must have good, accessible and very affordable health care. Many a retiree has left a colder climate for Florida, thanks to warm temperatures and no state income tax — but that popularity means a lot of spots in the Sunshine State are out of reach for your budget.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • Germany is about to unveil a plan to rebuild Beirut port - but it'll only happen if Lebanon roots out corruption: report

    Eight months after Beirut port had a huge explosion, Germany is ready to propose a rebuilding plan "with strings attached," Reuters reported.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Catholic churches to follow COVID-19 precautions for Easter

    All Baltimore-area Catholic churches are open this year for Easter with mask wearing and 6 -foot distancing. This time last year, Easter was all but canceled. The governor declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker who could still deliver candy, but in-person church services were shut down. Good Friday Passion of the Lord service took place at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

  • Mass canceled at Stoneham church due to COVID cluster

    A COVID-19 outbreak forced a Stoneham church to cancel all of its in-person Easter services.

  • Hunter Biden will talk about drug intervention, notorious laptop in CBS interviews

    Hunter Biden says an abandoned laptop "certainly" could belong to him. In CBS interviews, he also shares details of his family's drug intervention.

  • Fort Worth has a history with the Roosevelts - Teddy, Franklin, Eleanor. Elliott, too

    The Roosevelts made frequent visits to Fort Worth.

  • COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

    Studies and real-world data suggest vaccinated people can’t easily spread the virus, but health experts say it’s too soon to doff the masks in public.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.