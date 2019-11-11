Junkyard Gem: 2001 Honda Insight with manual transmission

The original Honda Insight was the very first hybrid-electric production car available in North American (beating out the Prius by nearly a year), and nothing could touch it for fuel economy and aerodynamic efficiency. Featuring aluminum construction, all manner of wind-cheating tricks, two seats and a curb weight of well under a ton, it looked like the car of the future … that is, a nonexistent American future in which solo commuters didn't feel compelled to pilot three-ton off-road dreadnoughts to the suburban office park. Nearly all of the first-gen Insights sold here came with fun-sapping CVT transmissions, but all the first-year 2000 models and a handful of the subsequent Insights got five-speed manual transmissions. Here's one of those rare fuel-sippers, spotted in a Denver self-service car graveyard.

The manual transmission got far better fuel economy than the CVT (60 highway mpg for the 5-speed versus 49 mpg for the CVT), but few American drivers feel like working a clutch pedal 25,000 times during a typical stop-and-go highway commute. The good news is that this sort of hybrid was made for stop-and-go traffic, harvesting back much of that braking energy and storing it for later use.

Power came from a 67-horsepower, 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine plus a 13-horse electric motor. I have a friend who bought a $200 Insight with a bad hybrid battery pack, and he says those 13 horses (and 36 lb-ft of torque) make a huge difference in drivability; he ended up springing for a new battery after a few months of agonizingly slow driving.