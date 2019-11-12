How Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

If you own shares in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What JP's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.64, we can surmise that the Jupai Holdings share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Jupai Holdings are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Jupai Holdings is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NYSE:JP Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

How does JP's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$64m, Jupai Holdings is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Jupai Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether JP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Jupai Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

