Jupiter attorney Darren Shull named Palm Beach County's newest circuit court judge

Longtime Palm Beach County criminal defense attorney Darren Shull will become the county’s newest circuit court judge.

In what Shull described as the realization of a lifelong dream, Gov. Ron DeSantis last week tapped the 57-year-old Jupiter attorney to replace Circuit Judge Joseph Marx, who retired in January after a two-decade judicial career.

DeSantis also named Assistant State Attorney Lauren Burke and James Sherman, a senior attorney at the South Florida Water Management District, to the county bench. They will replace retired Judges Mark Eissey and Leonard Hanser, respectively.

Shull said his elevation to the circuit bench has been a long time in the making. He first applied for appointment 16 years ago and in 2002 lost a bid for election in a four-way race.

“It was time to go back to what I always wanted to be,” Shull said of why he applied to replace Marx. “Being a judge was a lifelong goal for my legal career.”

A Lake Worth High School graduate, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines when he was 17 years old. He spent one year on active duty and five in the reserves.

He received an undergraduate degree from Flagler College and a law degree from St. Thomas University, and then joined the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

When he ran for circuit judge in 2002, Shull noted that he had successfully prosecuted a waste hauler for running an illegal dumping facility and was one of the first attorneys in the state to successfully prosecute a person on a felony charge for destroying environmentally sensitive mangroves.

After spending 16 years as a prosecutor, Shull in 2006 opened his own criminal defense firm in Jupiter.

He said he expects it will take him about a month to transfer his cases to other defense attorneys so he can assume the bench.

Applications are also being sought from attorneys interested in replacing Circuit Judge Janis Brustares Keyser, who is stepping down on June 30.

Lawyers who have been members of the Florida Bar for at least five years have until April 27 at 1 p.m. to apply. Applications should be sent to Robert Harvey, chairman of the local Judicial Nominating Commission, at rharvey@jenksharveylaw.com.

