Jupiter Chrsitian football prepared to take flight
The Eagles kick off the season against Oxbridge Thursday night.
The Eagles kick off the season against Oxbridge Thursday night.
Aaron Judge lifted the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
The Yankees' longtime general manager admitted the obvious Wednesday.
Punch up your wardrobe with the bold and beautiful hue you’ll see everywhere this fall.
Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.
Google TV is about to get a heavy dose of NFL Sunday Ticket. The service, which Google won the bidding rights for last year, will soon be available (and likely promoted with gusto) on the platform. Google also offers the NFL subscription service on YouTube and YouTube TV.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte contributed to and benefited from a seasonal market now worth over $800 million.
The Crimson Tide will have a new quarterback and two new coordinators in 2023.
Blizzard Entertainment has released the trailer for the second season of Diablo IV along with the announcement that it's arriving on October 17th.
Satou Sabally slammed the "disgusting fan base in Minny" after the incident on Tuesday night.
Don't wait to score!
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
The PGA Tour's season-ending event tees off this week in Atlanta. Here's what you need to know.
Not only does Little Nightmares III exist, but it's also bringing two-player co-op to the series for the first time. Little Nightmares III is due out in 2024.
The annual Gamescom trade fair opens its doors today, but you don’t have to be in Germany to participate in the game reveals and updates. All of the good stuff is being streamed live, beginning with the opening night event, hosted by gaming journalist and former Spike TV host Geoff Keighley. For those of us far from Europe, the event starts streaming at 2PM ET.
Japan is to release over 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, officials announced on Tuesday.
Move over, orange and black. #Pinkoween is here, and TikTokers can't get enough.