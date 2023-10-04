Jupiter Council Meeting
Jupiter Council Meeting
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
HMD Global, the phone maker and marketer behind the Nokia mobile phone brand, has launched its very first smartphone manufactured in Europe. The news comes some six months after the Finnish company first revealed it was transitioning some of its manufacturing to Europe to meet a growing demand from enterprises for locally produced hardware to address security and sustainability concerns. HMD Global hadn't revealed where, exactly, it was manufacturing in Europe, with the company telling TechCrunch in February that it was keeping the facility under wraps due to security concerns.
"Wait till you see his face," a shocked Legend told his fellow coaches, after he turned around and saw his "long-lost twin."
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Meet Pivot, a new French startup that wants to overhaul spend management solutions. Pivot wants to work with young companies that are growing fast and feel like they need a procurement solution. Instead of picking a legacy business spend management system from an ERP vendor, Pivot wants to be the first (and last) procurement system for these companies.
There’s always a long list of reasons to be worried and dump stocks. So during those stretches when markets are down, it’s pretty easy to just back into a narrative that seems to make sense.
Coming from a previous iron purist, this handheld steamer gives you way more precision and works faster than an iron. It's also easier to store and is gorgeous.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Fury and Usyk came close to striking a deal at the end of 2022, but it fell apart over a disagreement on the percentage split for a potential rematch.
If you’ve recently been convicted of driving under the influence, here’s what to expect to happen with your car insurance.
Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.
This adidas best seller is comfy, stylish, comes in a wide size range for all genders and, best of all, pairs perfectly with everything you already own.
Four artists and creatives join In The Know's third annual event spotlighting Latinx and Hispanic communities. The post Meet the Latinx and Hispanic Changemakers panelists appeared first on In The Know.
Europa is one of the objects in our solar system that's under observation for potentially having the conditions to support life.
It opens to all orders in February 2024 in the UK, with US sales expected to begin soon after.
As student loan payments return, Jefferies warned stores like Nike and Foot Locker could see a slowdown as consumers curtail spending.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
An estimated 2 million to 3.7 million American children under the age of 18 are being raised by an LGBTQ parent.
It's rare that a laptop deal comes along that makes us speechless, but this one on Amazon did the trick. Originally over $1,000, this razor-thin laptop is over 75% off.
President Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky both warned that letting Russia win in Ukraine would embolden other despots. But key figures, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, weren’t in the audience.