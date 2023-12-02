Jupiter Farms Elementary ousts after-school counselor following arrest on lewdness charges

JUPITER — A 25-year-old after-school counselor won't be returning to Jupiter Farms Elementary School after his arrest Wednesday night in which police say they caught him in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old.

Principal Suzanne Matuella sent that message to parents following the arrest by Jupiter police of Sebastiano Scionti of Royal Palm Beach on one count each of lewd sexual activity with a minor and indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor. Both of them are felonies.

Under Florida law, the age of sexual consent is 18. Those who are either 16 or 17 can legally consent only to a partner younger than 24.

Scionti had worked at the school since August 2019 as an assistant instructor and technical support employee, reporting directly to Matuella, who pointed out to parents that the arrest occurred off campus and did not involve any Jupiter Farms Elementary students.

The 17-year-old also worked at the elementary school as an after-school counselor, according to Scionti's arrest report.

Scionti, a Royal Palm Beach resident, is free on $20,000 bail, according to court records. The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office represented him at a bail hearing Thursday. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

The Palm Beach County School District did not immediately comment Friday on Scionti's employment status.

Police: Counselor, student caught in car at Jupiter park

The arrest happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in Indian Creek Park in Jupiter, about 5 miles east of Jupiter Farms Elementary. An officer observed Scionti and the 17-year-old in a state of undress in the back seat of a Lexus parked at the complex along Central Boulevard after it had closed, according to the arrest report.

The teen provided the officer with an age of 18, but the teen's identification card confirmed an age of 17, the report said.

The teen acknowledged having physical contact with Scionti but denied having sex with him, the report said.

Scionti told officers he believed the teen was 18. However, text communications between Scionti and the teen revealed that Scionti knew the teen was a minor, the police report said.

The arrest report indicates that Scionti and the teen first met when the teen was in middle school and that the two had recently begun working together as after-school counselors.

During Thursday's hearing, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele ordered that Scionti have no contact with any school in Palm Beach County, the victim or the victim's family.

