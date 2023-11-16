Jupiter father who confined child to room in garage sentenced for aggravated child abuse

WEST PALM BEACH — A Jupiter man convicted of aggravated child abuse after confining one of his children in a windowless, 8-by-8-foot room in his garage for hours at a time received a five-year prison sentence Thursday.

Circuit Judge Howard Coates said Timothy Ferriter also must serve five years of probation once he earns his release from state prison.

Prosecutors had recommended a 15-year sentence for Ferriter, whose defense team sought a downward departure from the minimum term of six years and three months.

A six-person jury in October also found Ferriter guilty of false imprisonment and child neglect.

'It's dehumanizing': Jupiter teen forced to live in garage room tells jurors about experience

Jupiter police discovered garage room after child ran away

Timothy Ferriter, Jupiter, in court at his aggravated child abuse trial at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., on October 10, 2023.

The structure in Ferriter's Egret Landing home had a lock that could only be opened from the outside and the teenage child was provided a bucket to use as a toilet, prosecutors said. Jupiter police arrested Ferriter and his wife, Tracy, in February 2022, after discovering the garage structure when the child was reported as a runaway.

The Palm Beach Post is not identifying the teen by name or gender.

Tracy Ferriter is awaiting a separate trial on abuse and neglect allegations involving the same teen. Coates granted a motion for the couple to be tried separately after Timothy Ferriter's attorneys argued that statements Tracy made to police while he was out of the country on business could prejudice his case.

Tracy Ferriter was present for most of her husband's trial, tearfully embracing him after the jury's verdict was read.

'They were in such a rush': After arrests, Florida couple demolished garage room where teen lived

Child testified that being locked in garage was 'dehumanizing'

The teen at the center of the abuse allegations, now a sophomore in high school, testified during Timothy Ferriter's trial, describing being confined to the garage structure as "dehumanizing."

The teen's older sibling, who also was adopted by the Ferriters, told jurors the teen often received harsher punishments than other children in the home.

Ferriter chose not to testify in his own defense. His team relied on testimony from family friends and a child psychologist, who described his behavior as misguided but not criminal.

Defense attorney Prya Murad told jurors that Ferriter and his wife struggled in dealing with the teen, who was adopted as a toddler from an orphanage in Vietnam, due to the teen's long-standing behavioral issues. Murad told jurors that Ferriter exhibited poor judgment in responding to the teenager's behavior but did not commit a crime.

What that means: Parents say adopted teen locked in garage room had attachment disorder.

Parents used garage room to discipline child, protect others

Egret Landing in Jupiter, where a couple was arrested on aggravated child abuse charges on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, is a neighborhood off Central Boulevard filled with large homes and tree-lined streets.

The teen had a history of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and a condition known as reactive attachment disorder, Tracy Ferriter told investigators prior to her arrest. The disorder keeps children from forming bonds with their family members, and it can lead them to act out or make it difficult for children to accept love.

Prosecutors told jurors that the couple's pattern of confining the teen began during the family's nearly five years living in Arizona and continued when the family moved back to South Florida in late December 2021.

The Ferriters said the child had shown patterns of disruptive behavior and that they worried for the safety of their other children.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge sentences Florida dad who locked teen in garage to state prison