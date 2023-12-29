How Jupiter is growing: Town OKs 23 townhomes on Bush Road site where 35 once proposed

JUPITER — A community of 23 townhomes will rise from nearly 3 acres south of Indiantown Road sometime in 2025.

The Jupiter Town Council approved the plans for the Seaglass Townhomes this month after multiple council members said they were conflicted on how to vote for it.

The 2.93-acre span of land has been home to the Unity of Jupiter interdenominational church since at least 1990, according to county records. The church’s building will be demolished to make room for the new townhomes.

Each residence will have 1,465 square feet of space and include three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and a two-car garage, complete with electric vehicle charging stations.

Townhome plan smaller than one Jupiter rejected months ago

The Seaglass townhomes would stand at the site of the Unity of Jupiter church on Bush Road north of Toney Penna Drive.

Rich Properties, a Fort Pierce-based developer, bought the land at 550 Bush Road for $2.5 million in August 2022, where it originally hoped to build 35 townhomes.

Area residents then voiced concerns over increased traffic on their street, which already sees plenty of cars from Walmart and the Chasewood Plaza shopping center, and the council struck down the project’s first plan in February.

The plan it approved Dec. 19 features fewer homes, more green space, a wider sidewalk along Bush Road, public bicycle tire pumps and sustainability efforts such as water-saving plumbing systems.

Donaldson Hearing, the agent for the project, urged the council to approve the rental community, saying that it will make the area more walkable and help to alleviate the housing supply shortage in Jupiter.

“You asked us to come back with additional benefits, and I think we’ve done that,” Hearing said. “The lack of housing supply in the town today is leading to increased costs and it impacts our area’s employers. Don’t approve this for the developer. Approve this for all of the employers in town.”

Developer will pay Jupiter instead of building workforce housing

The council members were left with one main concern. They wanted to see more workforce housing residences, which are part of a plan in Palm Beach County to offer homes for sale or rent at below-market prices, in hopes of helping professionals such as nurses and firefighters find places to live near where they work.

The first plan included five workforce homes, but the developer eliminated all workforce units in the plan that was recently approved.

Instead, Rich Properties agreed to contribute $375,000 to the town’s workforce housing trust fund.

The town has not decided on the exact use for the money in the fund, but it might consider using it to offer up land for developers to build workforce housing, said John Sickler, director of planning and zoning for the town.

Miles Rich, Rich Properties’ CEO, planned to pay $300,000 to the fund in lieu of building two actual workforce units, but promised to give an additional $75,000 to the fund after council members asked for more.

Absence of workforce housing makes Jupiter council members uneasy

“It's a very nice project. I don't have any issues with the quality of it,” Mayor Jim Kuretski said. “(But) we are so far behind with workforce housing. We have a significant shortfall. When are we ever going to turn the needle on this and start catching up? I’d rather see real units available.”

Kuretski asked for Rich to contribute an additional $150,000 to the fund to account for one more workforce unit, but he only agreed to pay an additional amount of half of that.

“It’s a little bit of a roller-coaster as the applicant to be listening to this,” Rich said. “To be frank, if I contributed another full unit to this fund, it would only make it less affordable for the end user.”

Council member Andy Fore said he was conflicted about how he wanted to vote on the project. He applauded the sustainability efforts, but echoed concerns over the lack of workforce housing units.

He also said he received emails from residents worried about how much traffic this development would add to the area.

“This time around, make no mistake, there is no workforce housing being supplied by this,” Fore said. “That’s not really a benefit. It’s more of a pay-in to get around a zoning issue.”

Fore said he would support the first version of the project simply because of the workforce units it accounted for.

Council member Ron Delaney said during the meeting that he was also torn on how to vote, asking, “If we were to deny the project, would we be punishing the applicant for the (workforce) system that doesn’t work correctly?”

“It’s a difficult decision,” Council member Malise Sundstrom said. “But it is one of the lowest density projects and it is very green. I think I’m OK with it.”

Council member Cameron May said he was nervous about approving a project that was initially denied. However, he made a motion to approve the project after Rich agreed to contribute more to the workforce housing trust fund.

The plan passed with all council members voting to approve except for Kuretski.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

