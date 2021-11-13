Jupiter man arrested after drawing knife on police, barricading himself in home, police say

JUPITER — A 38-year-old city resident was arrested Friday afternoon after he pulled a knife on police officers who were attempting to serve him with a no-contact order, Jupiter police said Saturday.

Nicolas Rubino was at his Jupiter Village home Friday around 4 p.m. when police arrived to serve him with a temporary injunction. Such injunctions are often issued to stop someone from contacting or engaging in certain behavior before a court hearing.

Rubino drew a knife on officers when they arrived at his home, police said. Once police separated Rubino from officers, he barricaded himself inside, according to an arrest report. The Jupiter Police Department SWAT team, hostage negotiations team, and the drone team were called to the scene.

Team members spoke with Rubino and he surrendered, police said. No one was injured in either incident.

Rubino was arrested and charged with aggravated assault toward a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $4,000 Saturday morning.

Rubino refused to come to court Saturday morning, but is scheduled to be in front of a judge Dec. 13, public records show.

