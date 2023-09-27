Jupiter volleyball picks up win over King's Academy
The Jupiter Warriors girls volleyball squad protect home court and adds another victory to the win column.
The Jupiter Warriors girls volleyball squad protect home court and adds another victory to the win column.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
As the United Auto Workers (UAW) union remains on strike against the Big Three, former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence blames President Biden for the work stoppage.
We're only two episodes into 'The Voice' Season 24, but the show's much-hyped new coach already seems like the one to beat.
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Robinson won 16 straight Gold Gloves at third base.
The Good Inside parenting expert talks about "repair" in her new TED Talk.
Buy this if you want to make your bed extra cozy. The post Wrap yourself in this extra large fleece blanket that more than 120,000 Amazon shoppers love, and you’ll never want to get out of bed appeared first on In The Know.
Apple’s macOS Sonoma is officially out of beta and available for anyone (with compatible devices) to install now.
Jermell Charlo said he's as hungry as he's ever been as he approaches his fight for the undisputed super middleweight title against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
Our host Andreas Joshua is here to prove that gourmet food made with fresh ingredients doesn't have to break the bank with his recipe for cherry tomato and garlic pasta. The post You only need $10 worth of ingredients to make this delicious, gourmet pasta dish at home appeared first on In The Know.
“When you add to that the lack of funding that they have for security, they make an easy target,” Allan Liska, threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future, said during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt on Thursday. This panel looked at what the public sector can do to fight back against ransomware attacks — and how the U.S. government can help. MK Palmore, former FBI agent and director in Google Cloud's Office of the CISO, said that while public sector organizations are rapidly expanding their digital footprints, many are adding a huge amount of complexity to their environments that often only a small number of security practitioners are responsible for protecting.
The embarrassing episode played into the Kremlin’s fictitious narrative about neo-Nazis in the administration of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, who is Jewish.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index in July increased 0.6% month-over-month and 1% over the last 12 months, reaching a new high.
Sales of newly built homes decreased 8.7% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 675,000 units last month from the revised July rate of 739,000.
Created to celebrate the 20th birthday of Nissan's London design studio, the 20-23 concept is an electric hot hatch inspired by racing.
As Google is shifting its podcast listeners over to YouTube Music, Apple today announced an upgraded experience for its own Apple Podcasts app, following the release of iOS 17. In addition, subscribers to Apple Music, Apple News+ and partners Calm and Lingokids will gain access to more than 60 original podcasts, the company says, including Apple Music Radio shows that will now be available in the Apple Podcasts app. Other apps with subscriptions will also be able to integrate with Apple Podcasts with a new API that will make their subscription-based shows available to paying users within the Podcasts app.