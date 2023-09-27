Jupiter volleyball picks up win over King's Academy

TechCrunch

“When you add to that the lack of funding that they have for security, they make an easy target,” Allan Liska, threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future, said during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt on Thursday. This panel looked at what the public sector can do to fight back against ransomware attacks — and how the U.S. government can help. MK Palmore, former FBI agent and director in Google Cloud's Office of the CISO, said that while public sector organizations are rapidly expanding their digital footprints, many are adding a huge amount of complexity to their environments that often only a small number of security practitioners are responsible for protecting.