Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Data from NASA's Juno spacecraft is providing a deeper understanding of Jupiter's wondrous and violent atmosphere including its Great Red Spot, finding that this immense swirling storm extends much further down than expected.

Researchers said on Thursday the Great Red Spot plunges between roughly 200 to 300 miles (350 to 500 km) below the cloud tops on Jupiter, based on microwave and gravity measurements obtained by Juno.

The data is giving scientists studying the solar system's largest planet - so big that 1,000 Earths could fit inside it - a three-dimensional account of Jupiter's atmosphere.

The planet, known as a gas giant, is composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, with traces of other gases. Stripes and a few storms like the Great Red Spot dominate the colorful appearance of Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun with a diameter of about 88,850 miles (143,000 km).

The Great Red Spot is a storm roughly 10,000 miles (16,000 km) wide churning in Jupiter's southern hemisphere, boasting crimson-colored clouds that spin counterclockwise at high speeds. It is one of the marvels of the solar system and has been in existence for centuries, but scientists until now have had little understanding of what lies below its surface.

"From a scientific point of view, it's puzzling how the storm can last so long and be so big," said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of the Juno mission at the Southwest Research Institute in Texas and lead author on one of two Jupiter studies published in the journal Science on Thursday.

"It is wide enough to swallow the Earth," added Marzia Parisi, a Juno scientist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California and lead author of the second study.

An instrument called a microwave radiometer enabled scientists to peer beneath Jupiter's cloud tops and investigate the structure of its numerous vortex storms including the Great Red Spot, showing that they exist very deep in Jupiter's atmosphere - much deeper than expected.

Rather than being confined to the uppermost parts of Jupiter's atmosphere, the Great Red Spot's roots plunge to regions beyond where water condenses and clouds form - and below where any sunlight reaches.

Juno data previously showed that jet streams in Jupiter's atmosphere reach down even further, to depths of about 2,000 miles (3,200 km).

Assumptions based on how Earth's atmosphere behaves, as well as models produced over past few decades, had given the impression that the Great Red Spot was a relatively shallow storm, Bolton said.

"Jupiter works in this mysterious way that we're sort of revealing for the first time - because this is the first mission that's been able to look inside the planet," Bolton added. "And we're seeing surprises."

Jupiter and Earth are vastly different worlds, and not just in terms of size. Earth is a rocky place. Jupiter lacks a solid surface though it may have a solid inner core.

Juno has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, obtaining information about its atmosphere, interior structure, internal magnetic field and the region around it created by its internal magnetism. Juno also is due to fly by Jupiter's large moons Europa and Io and explore the small rings around the planet.

The Great Red Spot has evolved in shape over time and there are indications that it may be shrinking in size.

"It's the biggest storm in the entire solar system. There isn't anything else like it," Bolton said. "The extremes are usually fascinating but they also create incredible beauty."

(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Weather obstacles to dodge for a successful rocket launch

    Rocket launches are amazing to watch, but they're also at the mercy of the weather. Here's how NASA and SpaceX deals with inclement weather prior to launch.

  • Jupiter's monster storm not just wide but surprisingly deep

    Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm so big it could swallow Earth, extends surprisingly deep beneath the planet’s cloud tops, scientists reported Thursday. NASA’s Juno spacecraft has discovered that the monster storm, though shrinking, still has a depth of between 200 miles (350 kilometers) and 300 miles or so (500 kilometers.) When combined with its width of 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers), the Great Red Spot resembles a fat pancake in new 3D images of the planet. The mission's lead scientist, Scott Bolton of Southwest Research Institute, said there might not be a hard cutoff at the bottom of the storm.

  • Jupiter’s swirling ‘Great Red Spot’ is far deeper than we realised, Nasa’s Juno probe shows

    Jupiter’s swirling, mysterious “Great Red Spot” extends much deeper into the planet than we had previously known, Nasa has said. The Great Red Spot can be seen from Earth as a bulging scarlet circle on the surface of Jupiter. But the new studies looking at the vertical structure of the Great Red Spot extends deep down into the planet.

  • Florida sues Biden, NASA over COVID vaccine mandates for federal contractors

    EXCLUSIVE: The state of Florida is suing President Biden, NASA and a number of officials and agencies within the Biden administration over its "unlawful" COVID-19 vaccine mandates requiring government contractors to get vaccinated, saying the rule interferes with Florida’s employment policies and "threaten" the state's economy.

  • A ‘pancake’ on Jupiter: Juno probe reveals details of Great Red Spot

    Jupiter’s Great Red Spot — a vast storm that’s lasted for hundreds of years — is shaped like a pancake floating amid the clouds of the gas giant’s outer

  • Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids

    NASA is debating whether to try to fix a jammed solar panel on its newly launched Lucy spacecraft, en route to explore an unprecedented number of asteroids. The problem cropped up shortly after the spacecraft's Oct. 16 liftoff on a 12-year journey. After measuring the electric current this week, NASA reported Wednesday that one of Lucy’s two giant, circular solar panels is only between 75% and 95% extended.

  • ESA will try to fetch data from China's Mars rover with a new method: listening

    Next month on Mars, the ESA and China's National Space Administration (CNSA) will try something that's never been attempted before in space: Sending data from a planet-based rover to an orbiter that it can't receive any messages from.

  • Scientists Just Generated the World's Strongest Magnetic Field

    It could be a major win for nuclear fusion.

  • Neutrino result heralds new chapter in physics

    A new chapter in physics is here, says a team that hunted for a key building block of the Universe.

  • What Your Mars Sign Means About Your Energy, Anger, and Sex Life

    Here's how to interpret your Mars sign, which speaks to your energy, anger, and sex life.

  • Diver Discovers Giant Prehistoric Shark Tooth off Coast of Florida

    The behemoth clocked in at a whopping 6 1/6 inches in length—roughly the size of a human hand!

  • SpaceX needs to fix toilet problems before weekend launch

    During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor

  • Great-grandson of famed Lakota leader Sitting Bull has been identified

    A living descendant of the famed Lakota leader Sitting Bull has been confirmed using a novel technique for analyzing fragments of the historic figure's DNA.

  • Blue Origin unveils artistic rendering of space station

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin on Monday (October 25) unveiled plans to develop a commercial space station called "Orbital Reef" with Boeing, aiming to launch the spacecraft in the second half of this decade.The venture will be built in partnership with Sierra Space, the spaceflight wing of defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp, and will be backed by Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.Orbital Reef will be operated as a "mixed use business park," and plans to provide the infrastructure needed to scale economic activity and open new markets in space, Blue Origin and Sierra Space said."Seasoned space agencies, high-tech consortia, sovereign nations without space programs, media and travel companies, funded entrepreneurs and sponsored inventors, and future-minded investors all have a place on Orbital Reef," the companies said in a statement.

  • New Details of 'Extraordinarily Preserved,' 4,000-Year-Old Mummies Emerge Before Halloween

    The mummies, which date back 4,000 years, were initially discovered a century ago in the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang, China

  • Scientists Identify Man as Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson by Analyzing Lock of Hair

    Ernie LaPointe has been confirmed as the great-grandson of the legendary Lakota Sioux chief, Sitting Bull

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Tanked

    Shares of would-be space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) -- the company that lit the fuse on the series of recent special purpose acquisition IPOs of new-space companies back in 2019 -- are crashing in Wednesday morning trading, down 6.9% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT. For this, I blame a space company that hasn't even IPO'd yet: Blue Origin. Earlier this week Blue Origin led a team of companies ranging from Redwire to Boeing to Sierra Nevada to Blue Origin itself in announcing plans to build a new, privately owned and operated space station called Orbital Reef.

  • Gitai successfully demos autonomous robot inside the International Space Station

    Tokyo space startup Gitai Japan successfully conducted a technology demonstration of its autonomous robotic arm inside the International Space Station last week, a key milestone as the company prepares to provide robotics as a service in space. The S1 robotic arm performed two tasks: operating cables and switches, and assembling structures and panels. The successful demo raised what NASA calls the “technology readiness level” of the Gitai robot to TRL 7.

  • Health Care Is About to be Disrupted by...Smart Toilets

    From big name brands to smaller startups, toilets are becoming the hottest tech around

  • Slums rise in cities as Bangladesh climate refugees soar in number

    Experts say that Bangladesh, an impoverished delta nation of 170 million people is set for the biggest displacement in human history -- due to climate change. Global sea level has gone up 20 centimetres since 1900, and could rise two to four times that much by the end of this century depending on how quickly humanity draws down carbon pollution, according to the UN climate science panel.