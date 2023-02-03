Jupiter's moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

This photo made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, on June 27, 2019. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, scientists said they have discovered 12 new moons around the gas giant, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92. That's more than any other planet in our solar system. (NASA, ESA, A. Simon/Goddard Space Flight Center, M.H. Wong/University of California, Berkeley via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92.

That's more than any other planet in our solar system. Saturn, the one-time leader, comes in a close second with 83 confirmed moons.

The Jupiter moons were added recently to a list kept by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, said Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution, who was part of the team.

They were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2021 and 2022, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations.

These newest moons range in size from 0.6 miles to 2 miles (1 kilometer to 3 kilometers), according to Sheppard.

"I hope we can image one of these outer moons close-up in the near future to better determine their origins," he said in an email Friday.

In April, the European Space Agency is sending a spacecraft to Jupiter to study the planet and some of its biggest, icy moons. And next year, NASA will launch the Europa Clipper to explore Jupiter's moon of the same name, which could harbor an ocean beneath its frozen crust.

Sheppard — who discovered a slew of moons around Saturn a few years ago and has taken part in 70 moon discoveries so far around Jupiter — expects to keep adding to the lunar tally of both gas giants.

Jupiter and Saturn are loaded with small moons, believed to be fragments of once bigger moons that collided with one another or with comets or asteroids, Sheppard said. The same goes for Uranus and Neptune, but they're so distant that it makes moon-spotting even harder.

For the record, Uranus has 27 confirmed moons, Neptune 14, Mars two and Earth one. Venus and Mercury come up empty.

Jupiter's newly discovered moons have yet to be named. Sheppard said only half of them are big enough — at least 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) or so — to warrant a name.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • 8 possible alien 'technosignatures' detected around distant stars in new AI study

    Eight signals from far-off stars probably aren't aliens, but the machine learning method that found them holds promise in the search for real extraterrestrials.

  • 17-pound meteorite found in Antarctica, likely hidden for millennia, is perfectly intact

    On a recent expedition to Antarctica, researchers discovered five perfectly-preserved meteorites that have likely been hiding beneath the ice for thousands of years.

  • Gigantic 'alien' comet spotted heading straight for the sun

    Scientists think it may have come from another solar system.

  • Hubble Telescope Directly Measures a White Dwarf Mass for the First Time

    Astronomers just directly measured the mass of a lone white dwarf using the Hubble Space Telescope for the first time. The dwarf—the core remnant of a star—is named LAWD 37, and it burned out about a billion years ago.

  • Astronauts are manufacturing 'impossible' objects in space

    In the mid-1970s, a British science fiction series called Space: 1999 (now streaming on Peacock!) imagined a world in which humanity went to the Moon and never left. After sending astronauts to walk on the lunar surface, humanity built a scientific research station known as Moonbase Alpha. When stored nuclear waste at a lunar disposal site interacts with a mysterious form of magnetic radiation, it violently explodes. The force of the blast was enough to break the Moon out of its orbit around the

  • Cremated bones reveal Vikings weren’t alone when they arrived in Britain, study says

    When the Viking army invaded 1,100 years ago, they brought some “valued” companions, researchers said.

  • Europe won't send astronauts to China's Tiangong space station after all: report

    At the moment, the European Space Agency doesn't have the money or the political "green light" for crewed missions to China's Tiangong space station.

  • Lessons learned from Columbia disaster remain 20 years later

    Twenty years ago Wednesday, the Space Shuttle Columbia and her crew were lost when the spacecraft broke up during reentry over Texas.

  • New Map Shows All the Matter in the Universe

    Researchers used data from the Dark Energy Survey and the South Pole Telescope to re-calculate the total amount and distribution of matter in the universe. They found that there’s about six times as much dark matter in the universe as there is regular matter, a finding consistent with previous measurements.

  • Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites

    China, only the third country to put a man in space after the Soviet Union and United States, is to build ground stations on Antarctica to back its network of ocean monitoring satellites, state media said on Thursday. China's global network of ground stations to support a growing number of satellites and outer space ambitions has drawn concern from some nations that it could be used for espionage, a suggestion China rejects. In 2020, Sweden's state-owned space company, which had provided ground stations that helped fly Chinese spacecraft and transmit data, declined to renew contracts with China or accept new Chinese business due to "changes" in geopolitics.

  • Curiosity rover finds metallic meteorite on Mars

    NASA's Curiosity rover has rolled up on another meteorite on Mars, an iron-nickel rock the mission team has dubbed "Cacao."

  • Boeing's last 747 takes flight in Washington state

    STORY: It marked the end of an era when the first-ever "jumbo jet" ruled the skies for the jumbo jet known as the "Queen of the Skies," the 747 was the world's first twin-aisle jetliner, which Boeing designed and built in 28 months and Pan Am introduced in 1970.David Layland made the hours long trip from Vancouver, British Columbia, early this morning to see the freshly-built plane leave Boeing's plant one last time."The 747 is such an amazing airplane, and to see the last one with all the people that were here was a really next experience." said Layland.Boeing's Everett, Washington, facility has been the 747's production site since the plane's conception. Built in 1967 to produce the mammoth jet, it remains the world's largest manufacturing plant according to Boeing.But after five decades, customer demand for the 747 eroded as Boeing and Airbus developed more fuel efficient two-engine widebody planes. When Boeing confirmed in July 2020 that it would end 747 production, it was already only producing at a rate of half an aircraft a month.Boeing delivered five 747s in 2022, while in 1990, the peak delivery year of the bestselling 747-400 version, Boeing delivered 70 747s.As different sections of the last 747 – the wings or fuselage structures, for example – were complete, the production line "just slowly started to shut down," a Boeing official recently told Reuters.While Boeing also builds the 767 and 777 in Everett, the company has yet to decide which program will permanently take over the 747 production bay, which is currently being used for 787 inventory and 777X work, Smith said.Boeing will remain tied to the 747 through the aftermarket business and the Air Force One replacement program, which Boeing won in 2018.

  • Webb telescope image captures stunning spiral galaxy over a billion light-years away

    A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope captured a large spiral galaxy located over a billion light-years from Earth, as well as additional smaller galaxies.

  • What we know now about the rash of whale deaths at the Jersey Shore

    While all say deaths are concerning, scientists, politicians and environmentalists quibble on the cause.

  • A Consumer Reports Study Found Your Dark Chocolate May Contain High Levels of Lead

    Bad news, chocolate fans.

  • This super-rare binary star will one day explode in a gold-producing kilonova

    There may only be 10 of these ultra-rare systems in the entire Milky Way Galaxy.

  • Elon Musk Should Not Be In Charge of the Night Sky

    One of Elon Musk's companies, Starlink, is putting thousands of satellites in space and changing our relationship to the sky

  • How NASA has learned from the Columbia disaster 20 years ago

    Twenty years ago today, the space shuttle Columbia broke apart 16 minutes before it was scheduled to land at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The seven astronauts on board would never make it back home. The anniversary is the culmination of a weeklong period of pain and remembrance for NASA as three of its most…

  • Saturn's moon Mimas may be a 'stealth' ocean world

    The icy Saturn moon Mimas may have a geologically young internal ocean surrounded by a thinning ice shell, new research suggests.

  • Scientists Finally Solved the Mystery of Roman Concrete’s Self-Healing Strength

    Calcium is a binding agent in Roman concrete, which makes it remarkably strong. Figuring out where it came from was the key to solving this architectural mystery.