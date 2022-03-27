Jura Energy (CVE:JEC) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Jura Energy (CVE:JEC) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jura Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$6.6m ÷ (US$54m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Jura Energy has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Jura Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Jura Energy's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Jura Energy's ROCE Trending?

Jura Energy has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 20% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 69% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, Jura Energy's current liabilities are still rather high at 40% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Jura Energy's ROCE

Overall, Jura Energy gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with a respectable 72% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Jura Energy (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

