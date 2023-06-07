Jurassic World Exhibition in Atlanta reopens after man and 3 others damage the inside

The Jurassic World Exhibition in Dekalb County reopened for the first time since a group of people vandalized it.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News on May 29, a teen was arrested on burglary charges after damaging parts of the exhibition.

When they arrived at the exhibition, they spoke to the general manager, who reported four people entered the location overnight and damaged multiple parts of the exhibit, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

“Things are always a challenge but it all depends on how you react to the challenge. And for us, it was about getting this thing open. Opening to the guests that want to see it and really delight the fans young and old,” Michael Mattox, executive vice president of Animax told Channel 2 Action News.

Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Acauan Van Deusen, they are still looking for three other suspects.

