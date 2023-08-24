"Jurassic World Live Tour" is in SLC and they're making one special stop before their shows.
"Kids at Neighborhood House" will get a special visit from performers, leading students through "hands-on Jurassic-themed educational activities and games."
Jeep reveals the Jurassic Park Package from its Jeep Graphic Studio. It features custom vinyl graphics to customize a Wrangler or Gladiator.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
"I hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and my cardigan." The post What’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’s’ trending ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ dance all about? appeared first on In The Know.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Neely Gracey opens up about scoring a Guinness World Record with her stroller.
With a big budget space exploration game debuting in days, indie spacefaring mainstay No Man's Sky continues to deepen its own world with no signs of slowing down. No Man's Sky is one of gaming's biggest unlikely success stories: After launching as a widespread letdown, the team at Hello Games dedicated themselves to steadily enriching the game's interstellar setting with free updates over the course of the last seven years.
Even reviewers with arthritis swear by this 'Shark Tank'–approved gadget.
At Wednesday's GOP debate, eight candidates took center stage — and some took issue with LGBTQ rights.
Sony Interactive Entertainment (i.e. Sony's PlayStation division) is looking to make more waves in the audio space. It has struck a deal to buy premium headphone maker Audeze to help it "continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games."
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Toyota's original racing cars look primitive, but they started a tradition of dedication to motorsport and competition that still continues at the automaker today.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
Nightdive Studios, a company known for remaking and upgrading old video games for modern consoles such as Quake II, has announced remastered versions of Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion.
If you've been wondering who's making the most money from the AI boom, NVIDIA may have the answer in it's latest earnings report.
Manager Simon Napier-Bell wined and dined more than 140 government officials and campaigned against rivals Queen to make global pop history, even if George Michael later said Wham!'s Beijing concert was "the hardest performance I've ever given in my life."
Aaron Judge helped lift the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.