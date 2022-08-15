'Jurassic World' star Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid 'so much less' than Chris Pratt for sequel: 'I was at a great disadvantage'

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jurassic World Dominion." Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Exclusive: "Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard was paid "so much less" than Chris Pratt.

Howard told Insider reports she was paid $2 million less than Pratt for 2018 sequel were inaccurate.

Howard explained that she was "at a great disadvantage" when she signed on for the movie trilogy.

"Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard exclusively told Insider that she was paid "so much less" than costar Chris Pratt for the movie franchise than reports initially indicated.

Pratt and Howard were co-leads in all three movies in the "Jurassic World" trilogy. However, in 2018, Variety reported that Howard was paid $2 million less than Pratt for the second movie, "Fallen Kingdom," earning $8 million while Pratt took home $10 million.

In an interview with Insider to mark the home entertainment release of "Jurassic World: Dominion," Howard said the pay gap between her and Pratt was, in fact, larger.

"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," Howard told Insider exclusively. "When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set."



Howard added that she discussed the pay gap with Pratt and he pushed for the actor to receive equal pay on other franchise opportunities that were not already contractually binding, such as spinoff video games and theme park rides.

Howard as Claire Dearing in "Jurassic World: Dominion." Universal Studios

"What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'" Howard recalled.

The actor continued: "And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."

Story continues

In recent years, the issue of pay gaps between men and women in Hollywood has become more of a public issue.

In 2019, "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo told Variety that she nearly quit the show after hearing her costar Patrick Dempsey was being paid almost twice what she was when the show started.

That same year, Michelle Williams said she was "paralyzed in feelings of futility" after it was revealed her "All the Money in the World" costar Mark Wahlberg earned $1.5 million for reshoots for the movie, while she only earned $1,000.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is available to rent digitally or buy on Blu-ray or DVD on August 16.

Read the original article on Insider