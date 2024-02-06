Juries acquit former Decatur doctor on criminal charges, but civil trial awaits

Feb. 6—A former Decatur doctor at one point faced five separate criminal charges alleging inappropriate physical contact with his patients. After a jury found him not guilty of the only remaining charge last week, he now faces none.

Michael Dick, 71, a former Decatur doctor who lost his license over similar allegations to those that were prosecuted in Morgan County Circuit Court, owned Alabama Medicine and Rheumatology.

He still faces a civil suit in which three dozen former patients allege he sexually assaulted them at his medical office, and his path to reinstatement of his license, if he requests it, is complicated by the length of time since he last practiced medicine.

Dick's defense lawyer in all three criminal trials that have gone to the jury — and in two cases that prosecutors dismissed before trial at the request of the victims — was Britt Cauthen of Decatur.

"Finally he's vindicated," Cauthen said after last week's verdict. "The judicial process worked. I would say this will help clear his good name."

Cauthen said the jury deliberations on the trials, two of them misdemeanors and one a felony, were quick. He estimated the three juries combined deliberated for less than an hour before acquitting Dick.

In each case, Cauthen said, "it was an accusation and a complete rebuttal. Every criminal trial you either believed the accuser or not."

Cauthen said it has been a difficult time for his client.

"Everybody knew when he got arrested and everybody knew he was accused of being inappropriate with his patients," Cauthen said.

Of the five criminal charges filed against Dick, four were for misdemeanor harassment.

Two harassment charges were dismissed at the prosecutor's request in September 2023 because, according to the city prosecutor's motions, "the victim no longer desires to proceed."

He was found not guilty of one of the harassment charges on Oct. 20, 2022, and of the other one Wednesday.

The most serious charge, and the only felony, was for first-degree sexual abuse. The lawyer for the alleged victim said at the time the charge was filed that she was a quadriplegic who had suffered a traumatic brain injury in an automobile crash.

A jury found Dick not guilty in that case on Feb. 7, 2022. — Civil case

Dick's acquittals in the criminal trials will not prevent the civil case from going forward, according to Eric Artrip, the Huntsville lawyer who represents the plaintiffs.

"Obviously, the women who were sexually harassed by Michael Dick are disappointed by the verdict in the criminal case," Artrip said. "However, due to the limitations on the evidence the criminal jury was able to hear, we were not terribly surprised.

"The civil proceedings against Michael Dick will go forward, and the civil jury will have the opportunity to hear all of the evidence against him at that trial. As a result, we believe that a Morgan County jury will return a substantial verdict against him, which will, in part, compensate them for what they have had to endure as a result of his actions."

No trial date has been set in the civil case. The court this week scheduled a status conference to be held April 10. — Medical license

The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission initially suspended Dick's license in October 2018 because of evidence that Dick "may constitute an immediate danger to his patients and the public." A summary suspension of his medical license remains in effect, although when imposed in 2019 the ruling indicated that Dick should contact the commission every 90 days to advise of the ultimate resolution of the criminal cases.

In its administrative complaint, the board based its recommendation of a license suspension on complaints it received from three of Dick's former patients, along with a misdemeanor guilty verdict in District Court that later was overturned by the jury in Circuit Court.

The board's investigation concluded Dick kissed two of the three patients on the lips. He placed his hand under one patient's garments, touched her breasts and pelvic area for no medical purpose, and "touched his genital area against her leg," according to the board's administrative complaint.

Wilson Hunter, general counsel for the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, on Monday said it is up to Dick to contact the Licensure Commission if he wishes to go forward on a final hearing seeking reinstatement of his license. Dick had made no such request as of Monday.

Dick could not be reached for comment Monday.

Hunter said Dick's acquittals are no guarantee that his license would be reinstated, in part due to the length of time he has been out of the practice of medicine.

"In addition to the original charges, the fact that he's been out of practice for more than two years is an issue," Hunter said, noting that Dick hasn't practiced for more than four years. "We have rules that state that physicians that have been out of practice for more than two years are presumed to be clinically incompetent, meaning medicine is one of those things you've got to keep doing. If you don't practice, you can fall out of competency."

He said there also is a different burden of proof in determining whether a license should be revoked and in determining whether he committed a crime. The Licensure Commission can revoke a license if there is "substantial evidence" of misconduct, whereas the burden in the criminal cases was "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Finally, Hunter said some defenses that are applicable in the criminal context are not in the medical licensure context. For example, a jury finding that an alleged victim consented to inappropriate contact could negate a criminal charge, but not a licensure decision.

"Consent is not a defense to sexual misconduct in the medical sector. I don't know what the juries' grounds were for their decision making, but you can't claim consent for violating the patient-physician boundary."

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.