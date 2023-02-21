Juries convict rapists more often than people think, study reveals

Royal Courts of Justice - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Juries are not to blame for low rape conviction rates, a major study has claimed.

The research by UCL academics, the biggest of its kind, found that juries were more likely to convict rapists than for any other offence despite having the highest rates of not guilty pleas.

The researchers, who tracked every rape case that came to court in England and Wales over the past 15 years, said the finding demolished claims that juries were unlikely to believe victims.

They said juries convicted more often than they acquitted in rape cases regardless of the age or sex of the victim, undermining claims that they were reluctant to convict young men of sex crimes.

It comes as conviction rates for rape have collapsed with more than one in 60 (1.6 per cent) of offences reported to police resulting in a charge.

Juries are not responsible for delays

Prof Cheryl Thomas, who led the research, said: “It’s clear that there are serious problems with how rape complaints are handled by police and how long cases take to reach court. But juries are not responsible for this.

“They can only decide the cases put to them, and this research shows that if rape complainants can put their evidence to a jury they have a good likelihood of securing a conviction.”

The research which considered 68,863 cases taken to trial showed that jury conviction for all rape charges had risen from 55 per cent in 2007 to 75 per cent in 2021, the most recent year with full data.

Over the 15 years, the average jury conviction rate for rape was 58 per cent – higher than for other serious crimes such as threatening to kill (33 per cent), attempted murder (47 per cent), GBH (48 per), and manslaughter (48 per cent) where juries acquit defendants more often than convict.

Rape had highest not guilty plea rate

Rape offences also had the highest not guilty plea rate of any offence (85 per cent) and this has been the case consistently for 15 years.

The research was commissioned by the senior judiciary following a petition to Parliament arguing that jurors were biased in rape cases and that jury conviction rates were very low.

Prof Thomas said: “Knowing the truth about jury decision making in rape cases is important for anyone who may be reluctant to continue with a case through to trial because they incorrectly believe that juries are unwilling to convict the accused in rape cases.”

Deniz Uğur, deputy director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition warned the figures needed to be treated with caution “given the mountains of evidence of myths and stereotypes that inform each stage of a rape case’s journey from report to court.

“With only 1.6 per cent of cases resulting in charges or summons, the vast majority of rape cases do not reach court in the first place, often due to police and CPS decision making informed by victim blaming, discrimination and rape myths.

“Because of this, looking primarily at the conviction rate of juries doesn’t give the full picture of how our justice system is responding to rape.”