Juries resume deliberations in trials of Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes

Texan lawyer and Linda Coffee won landmark 1973 case, safeguarding right now under threat from US supreme courtHow dismantling Roe v Wade would threaten other rights Sarah Weddington in 1979. She accepted that she would be remembered primarily for her supreme court victory. Photograph: Diana Walker/Getty Images Sarah Weddington, an attorney who argued and won the Roe v Wade supreme court case which established the right to abortion in the US, has died. She was 76. Susan Hays, a Democratic candid