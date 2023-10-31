Juries seated in unrelated child assault cases in Union County

Oct. 30—LEWISBURG — Two juries were seated in Union County for unrelated trials involving sexual assaults of children.

Jeffrey A. Kemmerer, 32, of West Milton, is scheduled for a two-day trial starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 while Thomas Dean Tyson Sr., 66, of Millmont, is scheduled for trial at 9 a.m. Dec. 19.

Kemmerer's case will be heard in front of a jury of six men and six women with two female alternates. Assistant District Attorneys Wayne Samuelson and Phil Sassaman are the prosecutors while defense attorney Michael C. Morrone, of Williamsport, represents Kemmerer.

Tyson's case will be heard in front of a jury of nine women and three men with two male alternates. Acting District Attorney Brian Kerstetter is the prosecutor while Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, represents Tyson.

Kemmerer is accused of raping a girl who was between the ages of 7 and 8. Kemmerer is charged with three counts each of felony rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Tyson is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was about 5 years old. The alleged victim, who was 14 when the charges were filed in November, was interviewed at the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center and she described the indecent contact Tyson had with her when she was between 5 and 6 years of age between 2013 and 2014, court records said.

Three counts of felony corruption of minors; two charges of felony indecent assault and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault have been filed against Tyson at District Judge Jeffrey Rowe's Lewisburg office.