Juror comments about South Muncie prompt convicted killer's bid for mistrial

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — An attorney for a Muncie man awaiting sentencing for killing his next-door neighbor has filed a motion for a mistrial, alleging juror misconduct.

A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury on April 7 found 26-year-old Chase Emory Adams guilty of murder, along with counts of obstruction of justice and criminal mischief. The charges stemmed from the October 2020 stabbing death of Rex A. Morrison, 49.

Adams is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge John Feick on July 20.

However, defense attorney Nathan Meeks of Marion has filed a motion that seeks to have the guilty verdicts set aside.

The motion is sealed and not available for public review, but subsequent filings reflect it includes an affidavit from an alternate juror, and alleges "juror misconduct during deliberations."

Alternate jurors hear the same testimony, attorney remarks and court instructions as members of the regular 12-person panel, and also attend jury deliberations, but do not participate or offer their views.

Muncie: Man, 21, sentenced to 58 years for murder, robbery

The alternates — generally two in cases with 12-member juries — are selected in case one of the regular jurors has to be replaced while the trial is ongoing.

The defense attorney claimed it was clear "extraneous prejudicial information was brought to the jury's attention in remarks made by certain jurors regarding the place where the defendant resided, that being South Muncie."

Homicide victim Morrison and defendant Adams lived in the 2300 block of South Hackley Street. where the stabbing took place.

Portland: Man sentenced for COVID-linked church arson

Testimony at the April trial indicated the men had been feuding in the days leading up to the homicide.

In a post-trial motion, Meeks also referred to a "resultant bias" as a result of another juror's "relationship" with "law enforcement."

Deputy prosecutors Andrew Ramirez and Jagen Arnold have asked Judge Feick to deny the motion for a mistrial and to "strike" the affidavit from the alternate juror.

A hearing on the mistrial motion is set for June 1.

