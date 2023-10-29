Juror denied entry to courtroom because sword was too long

A Sikh juror has been barred from entering a courtroom because he was carrying a religious sword.

Jatinder Singh, from Smethwick, West Midlands, was summoned for jury service at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

After being allowed entry in the morning, Mr Singh tried to re-enter the court in the afternoon but was denied by a security guard over his kirpan, a sword carried by Sikhs as a symbol of their faith.

Ministry of Justice rules say Sikhs can enter a court building with a kirpan if the overall length is no more than 6in (15.2cm) and the blade is no more than 5in in length (12.7cm). “I felt like I had done something wrong like I was a criminal,” Mr Singh told Birmingham Live.

“The security guard said: ‘That’s too big, you can’t go in. If you remove it you can collect it when you’re about to leave.’

“I was made to stand there as if I’d done something wrong.”



Must wear five Ks

Mr Singh has not returned to court since Monday’s incident. The MoJ said Mr Singh was released from serving as a juror as there was a surplus of required jurors.

Mr Singh, a former secretary general of the UK’s Sikh Council, said that training needs to be consistent when it comes to religious articles.

“It’s about understanding our identity. Even though we’ve been here for such a long time we are still struggling with the kirpan and it shouldn’t be an issue, whether it’s the dastaar [head covering] or any other article of faith.”

A spokesman for His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We have apologised to Mr Singh for any distress caused and have reminded our contracted security officers of the correct steps to take to prevent this incident from happening again.”

Khalsa Sikhs, those who have been baptised, wear the five Ks at all times. These are “kesh”, or uncut hair; “kara” which is a steel bracelet; the “kanga”, a wooden comb; “kacca” or cotton underwear; and the kirpan.

