Juror dismissed in Alex Murdaugh trial: Here's why and more on the jury

Hours before the jury on the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial gave a guilty verdict a juror was dismissed. Why did it happen? And were they the only one during the trial?

Now that Murdaugh has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole, the jury is able to speak about being part of the trial that has made news across the country and has become a fixture in the True Crime scene. But before Friday, their Identities were kept secret and jurors were unable to discuss the case under orders from the judge.

Here's what we know so far about the jury, who is talking about their time and more.

Why was a juror dismissed in Alex Murdaugh trial?

As Thursday morning's court proceedings started in the South Carolina courtroom, Judge Clifton Newman removed one of the jurors for talking about the case with other people, violating his daily instructions to the jury. The juror was replaced with an alternate.

“I’m not suggesting that you intentionally did anything wrong, but in order to preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties involved we’re going to replace you with one of the other jurors,” Newman said.

What we know about the jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial

At the end of the Murdaugh trial the jury consisted of seven white men, three white women and two Black women. But it started from a much wider pool of people on Jan. 23.

A total of 900 people were called as potential jurors in the case and by Jan. 24 it had been whittled down to around 150, with further eliminations taking place one-on-one in judge's chambers. The jury selection process revealed just how connected the Murdaugh family and its law firm were around the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and how highly publicized this case has become, with a many potential jurors being excused for a potential conflict of interest.

A jury of 12, and six alternates, were selected on Jan. 25 and sworn in for the Murdaugh trial. The jury first consisted of four white men, six white women and two Black women. Alternates are two white men, one white woman, one Black man and two Black women.

During the six week trial, jurors were switched out as some became ill, others were diagnosed with COVID-19 and one was dismissed for discussing the case.

Alex Murdaugh trial Juror Craig Moyer speaks after sentencing

Juror Craig Moyer told ABC News that when deliberations began, the jury immediately took a poll that came back with nine guilty votes. It didn’t take long to convince the other three.

The juror agreed with prosecutors that the key piece of evidence was a video locked on his son’s cellphone for a year — video shot minutes before the killings at the same kennels near where the bodies would be found.

“A good liar. But not good enough,” Moyer said.

