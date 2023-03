Associated Press

The former star of St. Louis-based television reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment. James “Tim” Norman did not speak on his own behalf at the sentencing hearing in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show about the family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area.