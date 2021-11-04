Juror dismissed for joke about Jacob Blake

The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse trial has dismissed juror who had made a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which led to the protests where Rittenhouse's shootings took place. (Nov. 4)

