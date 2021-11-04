Juror dismissed for joke about Jacob Blake
The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse trial has dismissed juror who had made a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which led to the protests where Rittenhouse's shootings took place. (Nov. 4)
The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse trial has dismissed juror who had made a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which led to the protests where Rittenhouse's shootings took place. (Nov. 4)
Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed in the Capitol, got 60 days in prison.
KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...
Caroline Melanie Lee, a teacher at Darnell-Cookman Middle/High in Jacksonville, Florida, was recently tapped as Teacher of the Year. However, just as she settled into her […]
A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.
Terence Darrell Kelly, the man charged with the kidnapping of a four-year-old Australian girl, had a doll room inside his house, according to reports.
A look at the trials of Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, Russell Taylor, head of his nonprofit foundation, and Taylor's ex-wife, Angela Baldwin.
In 1999, Bill Lorance murdered his stepfather to death with a hammer. He's credited his "turnaround" and prison release to his daughter and family.
Two and a half seconds before Kyle Rittenhouse began shooting in the streets of Kenosha, someone in the crowd fired a shot into the air, a detective testified at Rittenhouse's murder trial Thursday. The defense has said that that shot made Rittenhouse think he was under attack. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with shooting three men, two of them fatally, starting with Joseph Rosenbaum, in the summer of 2020.
The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.
Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.
Robert Fisher was removed and replaced from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List this month even though he has not been found.
Tim Landrum, the man Shantel Kinney conspired to rob and beat, limped from the courtroom, his face permanently contorted from the attack.
A Kansas woman who used a 134-year-old state law to convene a citizen grand jury after a prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man she accused of attacking her said Wednesday she was angry but not surprised that jurors didn't bring charges in the case. Madison Smith, 23, of McPherson, gathered hundreds of signatures to empanel the grand jury after she said a fellow student at Bethany College slapped and strangled her during a sexual encounter in his dorm room in February 2018. The student, Jared Stolzenburg, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.
Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Applebee’s parking lot near Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said.
Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.
Tina Tintor, 23, was identified as the victim of Tuesday's deadly collision in Las Vegas, the medical examiner said.
A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.
Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.
Well, you are aging rapidly.View Entire Post ›
"He was just looking at me at the stop sign," Elliot Reed said. "He said, 'You need to get out of this neighborhood because you're making a lot of people nervous."