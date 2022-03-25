Juror falls asleep as defense challenges suicidal Whitmer kidnap plotter

Kaleb Franks listens to Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler during a hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally J. Berens inside the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and US Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Kaleb Franks told the jury that he was so depressed in the summer of 2020 that he joined a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hoping to die — and that he did so willingly with no enticing from the feds.

The defense sought to challenge Frank's testimony on Friday, though ran into a logistical problem: a sleeping juror.

A defense attorney expressed this concern to the judge during a mid-morning break, saying a male juror had fallen asleep through the morning, and that he had nodded off other days as well.

"Our solution is to keep it interesting," Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told both sides, adding: "I can sympathize."

Here is what the sleeping juror may have missed:

Defense attorney Christopher Gibbons, who is representing the accused ringleader Adam Fox, sought to poke holes in Franks' testimony that Fox was pushing the kidnap plan the most, and that he talked about it "every time I saw him."

On cross examination, Franks admitted that he didn't like Fox, and that he made some disparaging comments about Fox to the FBI following his 2020 arrest.

Specifically, Franks admitted he told the FBI he thought Fox was a horrible shooter, a bad leader and a "LARPer" — or someone who engages in make-believe or role play, often involving costumes and props.

"You thought he was horrible with a gun and with (his) skills, correct," Gibbons asked. "You told agents in 2020 you thought he was a LARPer, correct?"

"That is what I said at the time, yes," Franks said, stressing his previous statements were largely made in an effort to avoid going to jail. He admitted that he lied after his arrest to avoid going to prison.

Kaleb Franks, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

But the defense is trying to argue to the jury that Franks is lying again, for the same reason.

Franks, whose lawyer aggressively argued entrapment claims for more than a year, cut a deal with the government and pleaded guilty one month before trial. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to cooperate with the government and testify against his co-defendants.

"You'd like to spend as little (jail) time as possible, right," Gibbons asked.

"Without a guarantee, I don't expect anything," Franks said. "I would like that, yes, but they didn't promise anything."

Franks, 27, of Waterford Township, has not yet been sentenced. His co-defendant, Ty Garbin, who was on the stand before him, got six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, and could get more time trimmed off for his cooperation and testimony.

Gibbons also questioned Franks about his testimony regarding his suicide plot, and asked him to explain to the jury what his job was that summer.

Franks said he was a drug rehabilitation coach who helped struggling addicts going through the court system, and that he had that job for four years.

Gibbons asked Franks if, through his work, he was aware of any resources that were available to suicidal individuals.

Franks said that he was. But he never mentioned whether he sought any of those resources for himself — telling the jury only that that he joined the Whitmer kidnapping plot because he wanted to die, and he believed that plan would accomplish his mission.

Defense lawyers asked him if he ever disclosed that to the group. Franks said he did not.

Julia Kelly, the attorney representing Daniel Harris, also sought to poke holes in Franks' testimony by bringing up his previous statements to the FBI.

For example, Franks testified that he, Garbin and Harris committed to the kidnapping plot while on a hike in Lake Orion on Aug. 5, 2020.

"So like 'The Tree Musketeers.' One for all, all for one ... all three of you agreed that you would follow this plan of Adam's?" Kelly asked Franks on cross examination.

Franks said that's what happened.

Kelly then asked Franks if he remembered telling the FBI on the day he was arrested in a sting that he "thought Adam’s plan was unrealistic."

Franks said he remembered saying that, but that he only did so because he was scared that day, and feared going to jail.

Franks' drug history also came up during cross examination.

"You are a drug addict ... heroin is your drug of choice," defense attorney Joshua Blanchard told him.

"Fair," Garbin Franks answered.

Blanchard then disclosed to the jury that Franks is currently under investigation for using a drug in prison called Suboxone, which is a medication used in treating those addicted to opioids, and helps reduce a person’s urges.

Franks admitted to using the drug, though he has not been charged regarding that issue. Franks said he knows he could still be charged, and that his testimony in the kidnapping case has no bearing on that issue.

On redirect, the prosecutor sought to argue that Franks' testimony is not based on any promise that he will be spared a lengthy prison sentence.

"Do you still face up to life in prison," the prosecutor asked Franks.

"Yes," Franks answered.

Then came questions about Franks' dislike of Fox.

"Whether you liked him or not, did that control while you got involved in this,"

"No," Franks answered.

The prosecutor then brought up Franks' mental health, and whether it had improved.

"I no longer want to end my life," Franks testified. "Given the publicity of the crime, I have discussed this with family members ... I have had help."

But he didn't want his family to know.

"It wasn't my choice," Franks testified.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

