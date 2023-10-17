Juror falls asleep and snores during Birmingham trial

A juror who fell asleep and began snoring during the opening of a trial at Birmingham Crown Court has been discharged.

The man was replaced with an alternate juror on Tuesday after he was spotted by the judge.

Judge Dean Kershaw interrupted prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst less than an hour into his opening speech.

"You're asleep, you're snoring," he told the juror on the back row of the bench.

When the jury returned with their replacement juror, Mr Brocklehurst continued his speech by joking: "I clearly need to up my game - I assure you things will get more interesting."

Mai Van Nguyen is on trial accused of his involvement in a plot to smuggle Vietnamese immigrants into the UK.

The 34-year-old, formerly of Jeremiah Road, Wolverhampton, denied conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration between 19 August and 6 September 2020.

Prosecutors allege Mr Nguyen received immigrants, who were moved by others from the south coast of England to the Midlands, and found them housing and illegal forms of labour.

The trial continues.

