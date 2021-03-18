Juror fined $1,000 for contempt of court; mistrial declared

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 18—ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been fined $1,000 for contempt of court during a jury trial in Madison County.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims conducted a Tuesday hearing and determined Meghan Coston was in contempt of court.

Coston was given 90 days to pay the fine. She also said during the hearing that she understood the judge's instructions to the jury.

Because of Coston's action during the trial of Ishmon Hester on felony charges of auto theft, unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license, Sims declared a mistrial.

Sims said another juror passed her a note following the lunch break that Coston was relating information about the defendant unrelated to the case.

"We had already heard from six witnesses," Sims said.

Coston reportedly told other jurors that Hester had pending charges involving a gun and a shooting.

During the contempt hearing, Coston admitted that she investigated information about the defendant and shared it with other jurors.

A standard admonishment by judges to jurors is not to read any news accounts of a particular case, investigate the defendant and share information with other jurors.

Sims said the $1,000 fine will help offset the cost of the county for the start of the trial.

"It shows the importance of jury duty," Sims said of her decision. "Jury duty is at the heart of our criminal justice system.

"I commend the juror that informed the court," she said.

Hester is awaiting trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 on felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a serious violent felon.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

