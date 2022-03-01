Juror’s letters to Scott Peterson after his conviction brought up in court hearing

When asked on the witness stand Monday why she began writing letters to Scott Peterson, Richelle Nice became emotional.

“Did someone suggest that you write those letters?” asked Stanislaus County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dave Harris.

“Yeah … my therapist,” she said.

“Did you hope to accomplish something?” Harris asked.

With her head bowed, Nice wiped tears from her eyes.

After about 20 seconds of silence, Judge Anne-Christine Massullo called for a break in the hearing.

When court resumed Harris withdrew his question and the matter wasn’t discussed further.

The letters are among the evidence Peterson’s attorneys are presenting in an effort to show Nice was biased against Peterson when she and 11 others voted to convict him of murdering of his wife Laci and their unborn son Conner in 2002.

Nice addressed the reasons she wrote Peterson in a book she co-authored called, ‘We the jury.’

“Nice’s therapist suggested that her emotionally frail client, who had suffered two breakdowns since the end of the trial, tell Peterson about her life on the edge of sanity,” according to the book.

She co-authored the book with other jurors but two journalists who covered the trial wrote it.

Nice testified Monday that she did not have any bias against Scott Peterson when she was selected to serve on his jury, that she listened to all the evidence in the case and that her decision to convict was based on the evidence in the courtroom and not some preconceived notion.

Nice become emotional several times throughout testimony. At other times she appeared sure of herself and gave emphatic answers.

Scott Peterson, right, talks with attorney Cliff Gardner during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The juror at the heart of convicted murderer Scott Peterson’s retrial bid swore Friday that she had no animosity toward him until after she heard evidence that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that grabbed worldwide attention in 2004. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)

Laci Peterson’s mother, Sharon Rocha, was in the courtroom Friday and Monday. Peterson, who appeared in a red jail jumpsuit after being denied a request to wear street clothes, also had supporters in the courtroom.

While discussing what should be admitted into evidence Peterson’s attorneys, Pat Harris, said some of the letters indicate, “Ms. Nice seemed to be obsessed with Conner.”

Story continues

In one of 17 letters Nice wrote to Peterson she said, “Again Scott for the sake of Laci & Conner (Lil man) & Sharon to have some piece [sic] of mind & for you Scott, come clean.”

Pat Harris asked Nice if she called any of her four sons “Little Man.”

Nice said she nicknames most children and that her sons had different nicknames of their own.

More questions about domestic violence

Pat Harris asked Nice additional questions about an incident in 2001 in which her then-boyfriend Eddie Whiteside was arrested on charges including domestic violence, as well as a restraining order she obtained the year before against Whiteside’s ex girlfriend.

They are the basis of a juror misconduct claim brought by Peterson’s attorneys because on the juror questionnaire she filled out before being selected she said she’d never been the victim of a crime, involved in a lawsuit or participated in a trial as party or as witness.

An evidentiary hearing is being held so judge Massullo can determine whether to overturn Peterson’s conviction.

During the first day of testimony Friday, Nice said she hit Whiteside and he called the police during the 2001 altercation. She said she didn’t know why Whiteside was arrested but police tried to ask her about a cut she had on her lip that she believes was a result of having braces.

Richelle Nice, known as Juror 7 in the original Scott Peterson trial, leaves the courthouse with her attorney Geoffrey Carr after testifying in an evidentiary hearing, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. in Redwood City, Calif. Nice, at the heart of convicted murderer Scott Peterson’s retrial bid swore Friday that she had no animosity toward him until after she heard evidence that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that grabbed worldwide attention in 2004. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP)

In a declaration she signed in 2020 Nice said, “I did not consider Mr. Whiteside’s behavior a crime, nor did I think my own conduct was a crime.”

Harris pointed to what Nice wrote in the declaration and asked her about interviews she gave in which she discussed in the incident, including on ‘The Dr. Oz Show.’

“In any particular interview have you ever told the story before; that you were the one who hit Eddie Whiteside?” Harris asked Nice.

“I have no idea. I don’t think so,” she said.

Harris also asked her more about the incident involving Whiteside’s ex-girlfriend, who came to their home in Mountain View, slashed Whiteside’s tires and kicked in their front door.

Nice said in her declaration that she didn’t know that the restraining order she obtained was a type of lawsuit.

She also said she doesn’t remember testifying in front of a judge but admits she must have because she had paperwork showing that the restraining order was granted.

“Your memory is that you don’t call that day but you recall getting paperwork?” Pat Harris asked Nice.

“When I filled out that questionnaire — honestly and truly — nothing of this crossed my mind,” Nice testified.

Under cross examination by Chief Deputy District Attorney Dave Harris she said a statement she made in the declaration that “At no time during the selection process did any court case in which I was involved cross my mind” was “absolutely true.”

Financial burden discussed

Pat Harris asked Nice about the financial burden of serving on a jury for multiple months. She said she wasn’t concerned about money at the time because she lived with her mother and Whiteside, the father of two of her children.

After Nice had left the courtroom for the day on Friday, Harris told the judge that defense investigators interviewed Whiteside recently.

“Mr. Whiteside was very concerned and expressed concern about why she would want to go onto a lengthy jury trial,” Harris said.

He also said one of Nice’s sons was very sick at the time and required frequent medical appointments.

To not declare a hardship, Pat Harris said, “indicates her desire to get on this jury; that she was willing to go to great lengths.”

Massullo warned Pat Harris several times not to make ‘closing arguments’ while arguing his case against an objection by the prosecution.

Nice’s testimony concluded Monday, though she could be recalled to the stand. The hearing is set to resume Tuesday.