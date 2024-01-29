Juror in Michelle Troconis trial ‘had to leave the country,’ replaced with alternate

One of the six jurors in the trial for Michelle Troconis “had to leave the country” Monday due to an emergency, according to Judge Kevin A. Randolph.

The jury clerk notified the court that they had received a voice message from juror No. 62 on Monday morning, prompting the clerk to select an alternate juror to replace them.

The names of the three remaining alternate jurors were placed in a box from which court officials drew a name to fill the gap. That leaves just two remaining alternate jurors for the remainder of the trial.

Troconis’ trial is expected to take six weeks. Monday marked the 12th day of state prosecutors presenting evidence in the case.

Sister says Troconis ‘not the right answer’ to disappearance as jury views second police interview

Troconis is standing trial for allegedly plotting with Fotis Dulos, her former boyfriend, to murder his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos who disappeared on May 24, 2019. Dulos died in 2020 after attempting suicide at his Farmington mansion.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering production. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two alternate jurors were already dismissed in Troconis’ trial. One who shouted “we love you” to state prosecutors from an elevator bay after returning from the court’s lunch break and one for making a reference to the novel and film “Gone Girl.”

The new juror was sworn in about 10:25 a.m. Monday as Troconis’ trial continued in Stamford Superior Court, with retired Connecticut State Police Det. John Kimball returning to the witness stand for the third day in a row.