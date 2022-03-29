Juror questionnaires could decide whether Darrell Brooks trial is held in Waukesha

WAUKESHA - Prospective jurors' responses to a questionnaire could weigh heavily into whether mass murder suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. stands trial Waukesha County.

The idea for an impartiality questionnaire arose in March as the result of Brooks' attorneys' claims that he could not receive a fair trial locally as he faces more than 80 charges tied to Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November.

The questionnaires were the subject of a hearing on Tuesday.

Brooks is accused of running down parade participants in his SUV, resulting in the deaths of six people and injuries to more than 60 others. The charges also cover a domestic incident with a woman as the parade was underway that may have contributed to the anger-fueled rampage, based on the thrice-amended criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow considered the exact makeup of the questionnaire, which would be similar to one used in the equally high-profile Slender Man case in Waukesha.

Dorow consented to defense requests to close a portion of the three-hour hearing, an issue to which the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office did not object. The request was tied to concerns about maintaining the likelihood of a fair trial as the questionnaire content was debated and set.

"What is the overriding interest?" Dorow asked, citing areas of law that support open courtroom proceedings, which includes the jury selection process.

In open session, the parties discussed the timing, as well as the content, of the questionnaires. Assuming some form of the procedure is authorized by Dorow, potential jurors would have to return the questionnaires by June 1. That would allow prosecutors and defense attorneys to review the answers.

A majority of the questionnaire responses, up to 90% them, would have to show there is enough impartiality to support a trial held locally.

Defense attorney Jeremy Perri said the questionnaire process does not, at this point, mean Brooks won't continue to hope for a change of venue, an issue Dorow is expected to take up later.

The trial is scheduled to take up most of October, but Perri said he suspects the defense will need more time to secure experts and proceed. No immediate change was made in the plan to conduct the four-week trial at that time.

Details of the closed session, in which the questionnaire was expected to be discussed, was not immediately available.

Brooks was bound over for trial after a January hearing and filed a change of venue request in February.

