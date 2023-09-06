Juror says cell phone records critical in Baby Favi conviction. Here's what else was said.

A jury needed two hours of deliberation to convict a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl.

But, an interview with a juror after the verdict revealed the jury's consensus was far from unanimous when deliberations began.

In the end, the jury of 12 voted unanimously to convict Lalo Anthony Castrillo IV of intentional abuse of a child resulting in death.

LCPD officer Max Weir raises his hand as he is sworn in as a witness during the trial of Lalo Anthony Castrillo IV on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the 3rd Judicial District Court. Castrillo is accused of killing two-year-old Faviola Rodriguez.

Over four days, the jury heard prosecutors argue that Castrillo killed Faviola Rodriguez in September 2018. Castrillo's defense argued that prosecutors could not prove that Favi, as the child came to be known, was killed. Instead, they offered the jury the idea that she fell off her bed or succumbed to an injury she'd received weeks before. They also brought out a medical examiner who cast doubt on the manner of death.

But prosecutors' argument – and the evidence they presented – proved more persuasive, according to a juror who spoke with the Sun-News.

"What really helped us in there was just going off of all the evidence provided," the juror said. "We threw out all the 'what ifs,' and we didn't discuss any of that stuff. We strictly made our decision on what was given to us."

The juror who spoke to the Sun-News asked to remain anonymous to protect their safety, and that request was granted.

The juror said in a phone interview that the jury started off by getting a sense of who thought Castrillo was guilty and who didn't. They said seven people felt Castrillo was guilty, and five did not or were unsure. But Castrillo's cell phone records played a significant role in bringing out a unanimous verdict.

"We we're able to see… there was no phone activity at all. And then all of a sudden (Castrillo) starts panicking doing Google searches, then he takes a photo," the juror said.

A Las Cruces Police Detective and cybercrime expert testified that he extracted Castrillo's phone history the night of Favi's death. The expert said Castrillo searched "cariogenic shock," "how to get blood pumping when a child is in shock," and "child chokes on throw-up during sleep" and took a photo of Favi around 2 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2018. An hour later, his phone records show he called 911.

"It's almost as if he was going to wait until she got off of work and pretend, and they'd both wake up to it," the juror said. "It didn't make sense."

Another critical piece of evidence for the jury was the testimony of Dr. Lindsay Smith. Smith performed the autopsy on Favi's body and authored the autopsy report. Her testimony stretched across two days.

"That really helped us get an understanding of the whole situation." The juror said. "After hearing her testimony and hearing all that, we knew that some kind of blunt force trauma had triggered Faviola's death."

To rebuke Smith, the defense had a long-time pathologist, Dr. Kris Sperry, cast doubt on Smith's findings. Sperry testified that it was impossible to know if Favi's wounds were inflicted by someone or by accident. But the juror didn't buy it.

"To be honest, we thought he was a little outdated," the juror said. "And we didn't feel like he was very relevant to the situations because he wasn't working on Faviola."

Outside the jury's presence, the potential of a mistrial loomed because of the jury's actions. When asked if the jury knew what was happening, the juror told the Sun-News "yes," but only expressed knowledge of the excused jurors.

Aside from those two, several jurors were questioned; one brought a baby to court, and another claimed to be annoyed or offended by the comments of a jury. The situation led Castrillo's defense to call for a mistrial three times. The judge rejected all three.

"It was tough being a part of the jury team," the juror said. "We wanted to go in with an open mind, but the evidence doesn't lie."

The Sun-News reached out to other jurors in the case. None responded to requests for interviews.

