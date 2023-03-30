Juror: Woman needed plea deal in Capitol riot

Mar. 30—A Thomasville woman stood little chance of being acquitted of charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol because of abundant video evidence, and her lawyer did her no favors by putting up almost no defense and laughing throughout the trial, one of the jury members said in a C-SPAN interview.

Laura Lee Steele, 54, a former High Point police officer, was convicted last week on multiple federal charges, including the felonies of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, destruction of government property and obstructing officers during a civil disorder. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, but some of the charges have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Her attorney, Peter Cooper, did almost nothing to make the case that Steele was not guilty, according to a juror interviewed by C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb. The juror is a longtime C-SPAN employee who was not identified by Lamb except as Ellen in the audio posted online Tuesday.

"We were just fascinated by the fact her lawyer decided not to put on a case," Ellen said. "He did an opening statement, and we never heard from him again. ... His whole attitude was, 'My client did nothing, there's no evidence. We're going to sit back here and just hang out.' "

Cooper also constantly laughed throughout testimony during the monthlong trial, she said.

"It really bothered me like crazy," she said.

Steele was among six members of the Oath Keepers militia group who were tried together, five of whom were convicted of felonies. Several — not including Steele — testified in their own defense, but Ellen said that was a mistake. Only one did not make things worse, she said.

A major obstacle the defendants faced was the mountain of photo and video evidence available in the case, Ellen said.

Prosecutors have thousands of photos and thousands of hours of video, much of it filmed by rioters, and have called the Capitol the best documented crime scene in history.

"It was very easy with the people who went in" to the Capitol," she said. "Every single person, we had video."

Ellen was critical of most of the defense attorneys, saying that only "a few were really pretty good" but that "we didn't know why they (the other attorneys) were there." All should have convinced their clients to take plea bargains, as Steele's brother, Graydon Young, did, she said.

Young was one of the first Oath Keepers to plead guilty to reduced charges and agree to help prosecutors. Ellen called him "a senior leader."

"He did way worse stuff than her (Steele)," she said.

Attorneys for many people facing charges related to Jan. 6 have tried to have trials moved out of Washington, D.C., arguing that the jurors who would be drawn would be overwhelmingly biased against the defendants, but Ellen said the opposite seemed to be the case when this jury began deliberations. In fact, most of the jurors were predisposed against convicting any of the defendants on any charges, she said. Only well reasoned arguments and clear explanations of the law eventually persuaded them.

"There were many counts where we started out with maybe one or two (in favor of conviction) ... and we brought the other 10 along," she said.