JurorinHartford murder trial excused after fearing retribution

Jul. 11—The names of the jurors and alternates are listed in public court documents.

Schuman ordered a replacement who was sworn in on Tuesday.

As a result of the replacement, jury deliberations, which began Monday, had to start over under state law.

Thorpe, 30, is accused of killing 23-year-old Roberto Vargas on Farmington Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2019. Police found Vargas with multiple gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.

Hartford police charged Thorpe with murder later that month and he is being held on a $1.5 million bond, judicial records state.

Thorpe's lawyer, Walter Hussey, argued the fatal shooting was in self-defense and told the jury in his final arguments Monday that a group of men were trying to rob his client when the shooting occurred. Thorpe also claimed the incident was in self-defense when he took the witness stand Friday.

Prosecutor Robin Krawczyk countered that Thorpe was the only one with a gun and, even if Vargas had a firearm, the killing was not in self-defense because Thorpe continued to fire when Vargas was running away.