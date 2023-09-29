Jurors acquitted two tech employees accused of spying on Palm Beach newlyweds. Why?

WEST PALM BEACH — Police said a middle-aged man logged into the security server his company installed in a Palm Beach couple's home and clicked through the videos stored there. In one, the newlyweds writhed together on a bed. In others, the wife undressed.

Each time technician Michael Reilly and his colleague Jeremy Lewis opened a video, a new entry was made in the server's activity log. The log grew to the size of a "small book" within six days, said Andrea Lewis, the married couple's attorney.

Prosecutors said most videos were of the wife. Some appeared to have been viewed late at night, long after the men's shifts at Ask the Advisors, a West Palm Beach home-security company, ended.

Jurors watched a selection of the videos in a West Palm Beach courtroom this month, tasked with deciding whether Reilly and Lewis committed video voyeurism or were simply doing their jobs. They deliberated for four hours Sept. 21 before acquitting both men of the charge.

"It was a very heartwarming, thankful moment," said Michael Salnick, Reilly's defense attorney. "They all broke down. Being called a voyeur — it's like being called a child molester. It was terrible. The stakes were very, very high."

Jurors doubted activity logs that prompted men's arrest

Detectives accused Reilly of watching at least 640 live and archived videos in the span of five days, many of which captured the wife fully nude or in various states of undress. Jeremy Lewis, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder for trying to kill a woman in 1992, denied watching any of them.

Two jurors who spoke to The Palm Beach Post said they didn't believe the men were totally innocent — but they didn't think they'd been proven guilty, either. They doubted the veracity of the digital records, which indicated hundreds of viewing sessions during a one-week period.

"They could have been the pervy-est guys in the world, but they were still working and had children and families," said Randi Friedman, an alternate juror. "Who has that kind of time? It seemed implausible.”

Reilly told police he stumbled upon videos of the couple's intimate moments a handful of times during the course of his normal duties, but nowhere near as many as those recorded in the activity log. To do so would have taken months, Salnick said.

"Even if you were doing this 24/7 for a whole week, it's just incomprehensible that someone could watch things on 600 different occasions," said defense attorney Ian Goldstein, who represented Lewis. "People have to sleep, and eat and go about their daily lives. There are not enough hours in the day."

Expert witness said logs could have been altered

Goldstein and Salnick didn't say outright that the activity log had been tampered with, but they called a technology expert to explain to jurors how easily it could have been done.

They also questioned the credibility of Palm Beach Police Officer Erick Ward, the initial lead investigator who testified that he lacked the technical knowledge to interpret the activity logs and was later taken off the case.

Assistant State Attorney Marissa Chiarolanzio called Ask the Advisors vice president Wayne Weinstock to testify. When pressed to explain the after-hours activity on the logs, the men's former boss told jurors that working after hours and on weekends was expected.

Andrea Lewis, the attorney suing the techs and their employer in civil court for the purported invasion of privacy, said the men's legal troubles are "far from over." The Palm Beach couple is seeking more than $50,000 from Ask the Advisors, whose company leaders are accused of doing little to protect their customers' privacy.

