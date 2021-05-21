Jurors begin deliberating second-degree murder charge against Melendez

May 21—Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the murder trial of Beverly Melendez, who is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay while he was hanging out with friends at a house party in September 2019 in Santa Fe.

"Saturday night, you're sitting around with your friends, drinking, talking, enjoying yourself, and then what happens? Bam! Bam! One goes down," prosecutor Ramon Carrillo said in his closing argument. "Four or five more shots ring out. You don't see where they come from, but you run. That's what this case is about."

The state's final piece of evidence was Melendez's interview at the police station with Santa Fe Detective Jacob Parrish.

After being told the man who had been shot behind her home had died, Melendez wept, followed by a slew of expletives and pleas to God.

"Oh God, what have I done?" she said after Parrish had left the room. She sat on the floor with her head in her hands, crying.

In the months leading up to Enriquez-Garay's death, she told police she was frustrated with her neighbor's noisy generator and the frequent parties at that property.

She also told Parrish that she was "spooked" seeing men sitting in a circle at her neighbor's home that night, even calling it demonic.

Melendez, 65, recounted grabbing her gun and a stepladder, then going to her backyard and placing the ladder against the wall facing her neighbor's Hopewell Street property. But she told police she did not fire her gun that night and had no recollection of calling 911.

She also said she had two shots of vodka.

Her defense attorneys said there was no physical evidence connecting Melendez to Enriquez-Garay's death.

No fingerprints, DNA or ballistics reports were conclusive enough to say she was the one who fired the gun that killed the young man, said attorney Shelby Bradley in his closing argument.

"The state is asking you to fill in the gaps," Bradley said. "Mr. Carrillo says, 'Use your common sense.' Well, we want you to use your common sense. We want you to apply it to all aspects of the jury instructions and not to use it as spackle, trying to space through the holes in the state's evidence."

No other bullets were found aside from the one that hit Enriquez-Garay. Although spent .22-caliber casings were found in Melendez's yard, it was unclear when those bullets were fired.

Witnesses testified they heard gunshots come from directly behind Melendez's 5-foot cinderblock wall.

She is charged with second-degree murder and negligent use of a firearm. Jurors were given the option of convicting her of involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge, if they do not believe the state proved she committed second-degree murder but was still responsible for Enriquez-Garay's death.