Jurors begin deliberation in kidnapping, rape trial

Dec. 16—LIMA — A jury began deliberation in the trial a Lima man charged with of kidnapping, rape and gross sexual imposition.

Scott Catlett, 64, is accused of not allowing a 21-year-old man to leave a motel room and sexually assaulting him on Sept. 25. Jurors deliberated for about three hours before breaking for the evening.

The Lima News does not identify victims or alleged victims of sexual assault.

The alleged victim testified Wednesday that he went with Catlett in the man's car to help him repair an RV, but Catlett made an unexpected stop at the Red Carpet Inn. He said he went to a room with Catlett, whom was a trusted family friend, and took a shower after a long day of fishing with his cousins.

The young man testified that Catlett eventually pressured him into taking unidentified pills and touched him sexually before assaulting him anally using his fingers. He said he escaped to the room's bathroom and texted his brother, who called the police.

Dr. Marish Sharma, an emergency physician at Lima Memorial hospital, testified on Thursday that he performed a sexual assault exam on the alleged victim in the early morning hours of Sept.26, 2021. He said the man appeared withdrawn and in shock about what happened.

The man's underwear was collected and sent along with the rape kit to be tested for DNA evidence. Dr. Amy Wanken, an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation analyst testified that she found a significant amount of Catlett's DNA in the back panel of the inside of the alleged victim's boxers.

Wanken said this amount of DNA inside of the underwear was unlikely under casual circumstances. She said a simple touch usually leaves a small amount of DNA, if any.

The jurors will resume deliberation on Friday at 9 a.m.