Jurors begin deliberations in murder trial of man accused of killing ex-wife, her brother

Sep. 9—Incoherent screams and sounds marked the beginning of closing arguments Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his ex-wife and her brother.

The cries from a 911 call marked the final moments of 34-year-old Louise Abraham's life, according to Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr. Moris Gilmete, Abraham's ex-husband, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her and her brother, possessing a concealed firearm and recklessly evading a police officer.

A woman in the audience began crying while Starr played the 911 call for jurors.

Starr said Abraham was no stranger to Gilmete's violence — she had called the police in 2010, 2011 and 2012. However, the last time she called 911 in September 2019 while living in their Union Avenue apartments, "the violence would get more violent," Starr said.

"She died at the hands of the man who was supposed to love her and protect her," Starr said in his closing arguments, which lasted a little more than an hour.

Defense attorney Gary Turnbull argued domestic violence was not a substantial part of his client's marriage. After 2012, it would be seven years before she called the police again and, within that time, they had two more children. He requested jurors find Gilmete guilty of second-degree murder because his client had been drinking since 10 a.m. the day of the deaths, and therefore the shooting didn't fulfill the elements required for first-degree murder.

"He shouldn't have gotten drunk," said Turnbull, whose closing argument lasted roughly 15 minutes. "He shouldn't have had a gun."

The same woman who was crying shook her head at Turnbull's statements.

Turnbull said his client was forced to make false statements during his interview with Bakersfield Police detectives. A video of their interview with Gilmete shows the defendant saying several times he doesn't remember what happened leading up to the fatal shots.

In response, Starr played a clip of BPD Detective Gavin Kegan saying he only wants the truth from Gilmete even if it didn't make sense.

Turnbull also argued first-degree murder required Gilmete to have planned the murder, with evidence of acts such as buying life insurance or waiting for the victim. Also, it is unclear what happened the day Louise and Carlos Abraham, 20, her brother, died, Turnbull said. Gilmete could have been threatened and pulled out a gun to protect himself, he added.

Starr said drinking alcohol does not excuse murder, nor does bring drunk. Gilmete said during his interview with police he considered the consequences when the first shot was fired accidentally. He then just started shooting, and his motive could stem from Gilmete saying his neighbors were stupid, Starr said.

"That night he intended to kill, he considered the consequences and then he killed," Starr said. "And now, it's time for the consequences."

Jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon.

