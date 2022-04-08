Jurors clear former Wakulla County deputy who shot man during burglary attempt

Wakulla County Courthouse Building Exterior Monday, July 15, 2019

Jurors in a civil trial found that a former Wakulla County deputy who shot a man during an attempted burglary more than a decade ago was justified in his use of force.

Lorne Whaley and other members of the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office responded to the attempted break-in on Oct. 26, 2011 at a convenience store on U.S. Highway 319.

The suspect, Curtis Jacob Davis charged at Whaley with a large screwdriver, prompting the deputy to shoot him in the arm and back. Davis, who had more than a dozen felony convictions, served several years in prison for the burglary attempt.

Whaley was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said his attorney, Michael Spellman. Davis, however, sued Whaley and the Sheriff's Office in 2015.

After a five-day trial, jurors deliberated less than an hour before reaching their verdict, Spellman said. Spellman and Dawn Whitehurst of Sniffen & Spellman represented Whaley and the Sheriff's Office. Marie Mattox represented Davis.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jurors clear former deputy who shot man during burglary attempt