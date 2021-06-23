Jurors to consider death penalty for Ronnie Oneal III; ‘a human life is at stake’:

TAMPA — A day after Ronnie Oneal III abandoned his efforts to represent himself in court, a team of defense lawyers asked a jury to spare him from a possible death sentence.

After a week in which he spoke often to jurors and witnesses directly, Oneal sat quietly at the defense table Wednesday. And for the first time, three defense lawyers who had been acting as his advisers addressed the jury.

The panel had found Oneal guilty Monday of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 slaytings of his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter.

Assistant Public Defender Dana Herce-Fulgueira told the jurors that Oneal had exercised a constitutional right to represent himself in the trial’s first phase. She asked the jurors to refrain from letting this — and the fact Oneal has changed his mind on representation — influence their deliberations or their verdict.

“The decision you are about to make is now an individual decision,” Herce-Fulgueira said. “It’s a personal decision because a human life is at stake. The decision is probably the most important decision you’ll ever make, as it should be when a human life is at stake.”

She told the jurors about a number of factors that could weigh against the death penalty. They included childhood abuse Oneal endured, an incident in which he was the victim of a random shooting, and mental health problems.

When he was 5, Oneal was left alone with a group of extended relatives, who sexually abused him, the lawyer said. No one was ever held criminally responsible for it. Oneal never received any kind of therapy.

She described Oneal’s involvement in a group that would visit impoverished neighborhoods in Tampa to mentor youth, train kids in boxing, and pick up trash. Their goal was to keep guns off the street and help kids stay out of trouble.

Five months before the killings, Oneal was with the group in the Robles Park area of Tampa when there was a random drive-by shooting. He was wounded, suffered life-threatening injuries, and spent time recovering in a hospital.

He developed post-traumatic stress disorder, the lawyer said. A psychologist was expected to testify that Oneal also has a delusional disorder that includes a preoccupation with religious themes.

“We ask,” Herce-Fulgueira said, “that you remember that the very least that can happen to Mr. Oneal after this is done is that he will spend the rest of his life in prison — every day, every minute, every second of his life in prison.”

Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon emphasized the suffering of the victims. Once again, he played for the jury a recording of Kenyatta Barron’s 911 call from the night she died. Jurors again heard her screams and desperate pleas for help after she’d been shot with a shotgun, and before Oneal beat her to death.

“The last moments that she spent on this earth were spent suffering,” Harmon said.

On a TV screen, the prosecutor displayed a photo of Ron’niveya. In it, the girl wears a pink shirt with a large white heart on it and the words “boy, bye.” She was born premature, Harmon said, and had difficulty walking due to cerebral palsy. She was also diagnosed with autism and could not talk, but had learned to communicate through sign language.

Her condition, the prosecutor noted, did not inhibit her from experiencing pain.

Her father killed her with blows from a hatchet before setting her body on fire.

Harmon noted that the community group Oneal was part of was related to the Nation of Islam. In anticipation of the defense arguments, he described Oneal as growing up with good parents, a good student who played high school sports, and a man who maintained steady employment. He said those who know Oneal knew him as an upbeat, positive person before and after he was shot.

“The evidence will prove to you, beyond any doubt, that there is only one right, fair, and just sentence in this case,” Harmon said. “That sentence is death.”