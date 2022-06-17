Jurors continue to deliberate in trial of woman accused of stabbing husband to death

We could learn whether an Orange County woman will be found guilty of murdering her husband on Friday.

Jurors in Danielle Redlick’s trial began deliberations on Thursday after days of testimony from both sides.

Prosecutors said Redlick’s story has been inconsistent.

The prosecution called her a liar more than once in their closing arguments, saying Redlick knew exactly what she was doing that night in 2019 when she killed her husband.

READ: Jury deliberations begin in trial of Winter Park woman accused of killing husband

Redlick said she acted in self-defense.

“She is who she says she is. She is a person who will lie and lie,” an attorney said.

During their closing arguments, the prosecution wasted no time criticizing Redlick’s story of self-defense.

She testified that she thought her husband died from a heart attack after she stabbed him in the shoulder but she waited 11 hours to call 911.

READ: Prosecutors question woman on trial for stabbing husband to death

“In that moment, Danielle Redlick has a choice. She had a choice to call 911 or she could do what she did, which was perform amateur CPR,” an attorney said.

Redlick’s attorneys continue to portray their client as a scared spouse who killed her husband in self-defense.

The defense used its closing arguments to explain why Redlick waited so long to call the police.

“She is thinking in her own kitchen, in her own home, at the hands of her own husband was to take action so she could escape that kitchen. Did the things she did afterward make sense? No, everyone processes trauma differently. Whatever she can to avoid responsibility. Today that ends,” an attorney said.

READ: Woman accused of stabbing husband to death at Winter Park home continues to testify

Channel 9 will be in the courtroom waiting for a verdict to be read. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.