Jurors convict Bloomington man of stabbing his girlfriend to death

A Bloomington man was convicted of murder Nov. 4 in the May 2020 death of Heather Nanny-Cole, whose blanket-covered body was discovered on the man's living room floor when police went looking for her.

Monroe Circuit Court jurors deliberated about three hours Thursday evening before finding 60-year-old John Franklin Bryant guilty of killing the woman he had been dating. The trial started on Nov. 1.

Nanny-Cole's son reported his mom missing when he couldn't contact her, and he said she was last seen headed to Bryant's home.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case said the 50-year-old woman was stabbed at least 20 times.

There was a bloody kitchen knife with a broken handle, and a pair of broken scissors beside her body when officers discovered the victim between a love seat and coffee table at Bryant's Summit Pointe apartment.

A responding Bloomington Police Department officer's report said Bryant claimed to not remember what happened to Nanny-Cole and that he may have blacked out after taking the sleep-inducing drug Ambien and drinking alcohol.

The report said Bryant told police he awoke at 7 o'clock the morning of May 7, 2020, walked into his living room and saw his girlfriend lying unresponsive on the floor. He said he didn't know what happened and panicked.

Bryant faces up a prison term of between 45 and 65 years.

