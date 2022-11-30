Jurors convict a Florida Oath Keeper of sedition. Miami’s ex-Proud Boy, take note | Opinion

Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com
7
the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·4 min read

Reality finally came calling this week — and in a big way — for Kelly Meggs, the head of Florida’s chapter of the Oath Keepers. Miami’s own far-right extremist, former Proud Boy Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, may want to take note.

Meggs and Stewart Rhodes, the bombastic founder of the anti-government organization whose members were among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their part in the Jan. 6 attack fueled by Donald Trump.

All five Oath Keepers in the Washington, D.C., case — including another Florida Oath Keeper, Kenneth Harrelson — also were convicted of obstructing Congress as it tried to confirm the 2020 election results. Each charge carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

Jurors made the right decision, and so did prosecutors. Almost two years have passed since the attempt to overthrow the legitimate election of President Joe Biden. It is past time for those who participated in the attack to feel the full weight of the law.

No doubt, Tarrio is swallowing hard. He has good reason. He faces the same Civil War-era sedition charge, one that connotes a serious political crime. In essence, it means planning to use force to stop the lawful transfer of power. Jury selection in Tarrio’s trial is set to begin in December.

Jurors in the Meggs and Rhodes case deliberated for three days. In the nearly two-month-long trial, they heard evidence from dozens of encrypted messages, recordings and surveillance video. Meggs, an auto dealership manager from Dunnellon, wrote messages to other Oath Keepers, as reported by the Washington Post: “We are Militia! We don’t have to play by their rules! We make the rules.” The Post also reported he said he’d met with the Proud Boys and “orchestrated a plan.”

Rhodes, who did not enter the Capitol, had warned repeatedly that “bloody civil war” might be required to keep Trump in office if the election results were not overturned. On a recording played in court, he threatened House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “I’d hang (expletive) Pelosi from the lamppost.”

‘Stupid,’ off-mission’

He claimed in court — he took the witness stand — that the plans for Jan. 6 did not include entering the Capitol. He called it “stupid” and “off-mission.” But this is the same guy who told his followers to be ready for an “armed rebellion,” wrote an open letter to Trump urging him to take extreme measures to stay in office, including invoking the Insurrection Act, and stockpiled guns. And that’s nowhere near all the evidence against him.

This case is notable and important for a number of reasons. It shows that “force and violence are no match for our country’s justice system,” as Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, told the Associated Press.

It also means the gamble by prosecutors to press sedition charges — and all the political freight that comes with it — has paid off. The result of this trial will likely build momentum in the conga line of upcoming trials for other participants in that shameful day in January. In particular, Tarrio, who is supposed to have directed his group from Baltimore, may want to think about the fact that even though Rhodes stayed out of the Capitol, he’ll be going to the slammer.

The House Jan. 6 Committee examined the actions of both Rhodes and Tarrio during their hearings earlier this year. The two far-right leaders met in an underground garage on Jan. 5, according to a federal indictment, which also said Tarrio was involved in discussions about occupying buildings, including the Capitol complex. The indictment against Tarrio is long and chilling, including a string of text messages on Jan. 6 urging those in the building to stay.

Democracy won

When Congressional lawmakers had been chased from the Capitol, Tarrio’s indictment says he posted on social media: “Proud of My Boys and my country.”

After the Oath Keepers’ trial, defense attorneys tried to paint the mixed results — some of the defendants were acquitted on some of the other charges — as a partial victory for the defendants.

But this is a government victory, and it’s a victory for the people. This was a planned, organized violent assault on the peaceful transfer of power and on democracy itself.

Those charged in this case have been held accountable, as our system of laws requires. But there are many more cases to come, Tarrio’s among them. Way back in September 2020, Trump infamously fueled the Proud Boys with a televised message to “Stand back and stand by.”

Well, we are the ones standing by now, watching justice finally being done.

Recommended Stories

  • US ‘deeply concerned’ about Whelan after week without contact

    White House officials expressed concern on Wednesday about the condition of Paul Whelan, who is being detained in Russia, after his family said they have gone several days without hearing from him. “Our embassy in Moscow has been working to understand exactly Paul’s condition and why his family hasn’t heard from him,” press secretary Karine…

  • Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County certifies election after being sued

    The elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., certified their vote canvass on Wednesday after being sued for missing a state deadline earlier in the week. Board members on Monday had voted to defy the state certification deadline in a 2-2 vote, with one abstention, after polling places in the county experienced paper shortages on Election…

  • House passes bill to avert looming rail strike, sending it to Senate ahead of crucial deadline

    The House passed legislation to avert a potentially catastrophic rail strike that President Joe Biden warned could threaten the U.S. economy.

  • House sends bill to avoid rail strike to Senate as Biden urges swift action

    House sends bill to avoid rail strike to Senate as Biden urges swift action

  • Far-right Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition

    STORY: The founder of far-right U.S. militia group, the Oath Keepers, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday. It’s the highest-profile conviction so far in last year's deadly January 6th Capitol attack and took three days of jury deliberations to reach. The verdict against Stewart Rhodes, who wears an eye patch after accidentally shooting himself decades ago, is a major win for federal prosecutors. Rhodes was convicted on two other charges and acquitted on two. Outside the courthouse, his lawyer called the verdicts "a mixed bag." “We certainly are thankful for the not guilty verdict that Mr. Rhodes received. We are disappointed with the guilty verdict.” Prosecutors accused Rhodes of plotting to use force to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump. Rhodes, who testified in his own defense, told the jury he had no plan to storm the Capitol and did not learn that some of his fellow Oath Keepers had breached the building until after the riot had ended. The Yale Law School-educated, former Army paratrooper and disbarred attorney is one of the most prominent defendants of the roughly 900 charged so far in connection with the Capitol attack. One of Rhodes’ four co-defendants, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy, while the three others were acquitted of the charge. Among the multiple charges, all five were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding. The two crimes each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. A number of other Oath Keepers and members of another right-wing group, the Proud Boys, also are due for trial on seditious conspiracy charges in December.

  • Fox News Fawns Over Pence Amid Dumping Trump: ‘People Love You!’

    Fox NewsWith Rupert Murdoch’s media empire making a concerted effort to move on from Donald Trump ahead of 2024, Fox News provided Mike Pence a one-hour showcase on Wednesday as the ex-vice president positions himself for a White House run.“How do you know that that is God calling you? Because everywhere you go, people love you,” one-time Trump acolyte Ainsley Earhardt gushed to Pence at one point.In recent weeks, Murdoch’s media outlets have taken a shiv to Trump following the GOP’s disappointi

  • Florida woman abused H-2A visa workers in multiple states. She’s started a new company

    An Avon Park woman helped abuse H-2A visa workers in Florida, Georgia and Indiana. She admitted it and was allowed to work for someone else in Florida with a history as an an abusive employer. And court documents and state records say has started a new company employing immigrant workers.

  • Man seen at Takeoff's fatal shooting facing weapons charge

    A man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month following a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case, authorities said Wednesday. Joshua is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for allegedly having a handgun when the rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 as gunfire erupted outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling following a private party. Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.

  • Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79

    Christine McVie, a venerated songwriter and an integral member of Fleetwood Mac, one of the bestselling musical groups of the 1970s, died Wednesday morning at age 79. The singer-songwriter and pianist passed away at a hospital following a short illness, according to a statement on behalf of her family posted on her Twitter account. Fleetwood Mac confirmed Ms. McVie’s death on the band’s social-media accounts, calling her “the best musician anyone could have in their band.”

  • Near collision involving U.S. Navy warships caught on webcam

    A webcam overlooking San Diego Bay has captured an apparent near collision between U.S. warships whose crews had to deploy evasive maneuvers.

  • Hunt review: Lee Jung-jae plays another deadly game

    Lee Jung-jae follows up his Emmy-winning turn in Squid Game with the ambitious espionage thriller Hunt, a film set in South Korea during the height of the Cold War. Lee stars in, directs, co-writes, and co-produces this taut, extravagant, and technically proficient effort, which comes off more as an auspicious filmmaking debut than a vanity project, one that stacks up favorably with most American spy thrillers.

  • Be Mindful About Retail ETF Investing This Holiday Season

    Holiday spending is expected to be healthy even with recent inflationary challenges. But investors need to figure out the right retail stock and the ETF before making most of this period.

  • FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab

    Wednesday's announcement takes away authorization from the last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, leaving Pfizer Inc's antiviral drug Paxlovid, Merck's Lagevrio and Gilead Sciences' Veklury as treatments for the disease, besides convalescent plasma for some patients. AstraZeneca Plc's monoclonal antibody Evusheld is also authorized for protection against COVID-19 infection in some people.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. House to vote to block rail strike despite labor objections

    The U.S. House of Representatives was set to vote Wednesday to block a rail strike that could potentially happen as early as Dec. 9, after President Joe Biden warned of dire economic consequences and massive job losses. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will vote Wednesday to impose a tentative contract deal struck in September on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers. Pelosi said the House would vote separately on Wednesday on a proposal to give seven days of paid sick leave to railroad employees.

  • Witness helps track down a 3-year-old girl inside a stolen car in Providence

    A 3-year-old girl was inside a car stolen in Providence Tuesday night, police say. A watchful man tracked the car and helped police find the girl.

  • Relatives Of The Family Who Was Killed By A Cop Who Catfished Their Teen Daughter Made An Emotional Plea To Parents

    "Please, parents, guardians, when you are talking to our children about the dangers of their online actions, please use us as a reference.... Not out of fear, but out of example of something that did happen."View Entire Post ›

  • Two Oath Keepers, including founder, found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

    A federal jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and member Kelly Meggs guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • Drake Teases New NOCTA Air Force One

    The newly teased shoe is also a dedication to his relationship with his mother.

  • US justice department sues city of Jackson over water crisis

    City and Mississippi health department sign order agreeing to federal oversight of the failing water system

  • Woman steals packages off of East Memphis porch, police say

    Memphis Police are looking for a woman who took a package off of an East Memphis porch.