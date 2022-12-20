Jurors convict man of attempted rape of child

ZANESVILLE − A 35-year-old Zanesville man faces prison after jurors in Muskingum County convicted him last week on all charges related to the repeated sexual abuse of a child.Nathen Keen stood with his attorney Priya Tamilarasan, of Columbus, in Judge Fleegle’s courtroom as the jury’s guilty verdict was read on two counts of attempted rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of kidnapping and one count of importuning.In October, the 13-year-old victim disclosed to her mother the years of sexual molestation she endured at the hands of Keen. Out of fear that Keen instilled in the young girl, the victim did not tell anyone what she suffered.The day the child found the courage to speak out about her abuse, Keen had cornered her in her bedroom in an attempt to rape her. The victim was able to bite Keen and escape.After disclosing the assault to her mother, the victim’s mother took her to school to meet with the guidance counselor and school resource officer, who contacted detectives with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.During the course of their investigation, Detective Richard Perry found extensive, incriminating text messages sent from Keen to the victim, insinuating his sexual desire for the girl.The victim told her forensic interviewer at the child advocacy center that Keen often would lay in her bed and fondle her. She also shared the mechanisms she created to keep Keen away from her.Jurors watched the recording of that interview during the testimony, as well as heard testimony from the victim, a DNA analyst, the victim’s mother, a neighbor and law enforcement officers.After three days of trial, the jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before finding Keen guilty as charged on all eight counts of the indictment.“This outcome would not be possible without the bravery of a young girl receiving appropriate support from her parents, the investigation by Det. Richard Perry from the (Muskingum County) Sheriff’s Office and the work of Assistant Prosecutor Michael Hughes,” Prosecutor Ron Welch said. “Our office would like to acknowledge the great work of the jurors involved in listening to the disturbing details that accompany child sexual assault case and coming to a just decision.”Keen faces at least 30 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Provided by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Jurors convict man of attempted rape of child